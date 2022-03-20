Crash involving Baltimore Police car leaves four injured

Four people were taken to Shock Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries Sunday after a car crash involving a Baltimore Police cruiser, the department said.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, a patrol officer was responding to a request for backup when it collided with another car in the 1000 block of Poplar Grove Street in West Baltimore’s Franklintown Road neighborhood, said police department spokeswoman Chakia Fennoy. Police did not immediately respond to questions about the nature of the call to which the officer was responding.

The officer, along with the three occupants of the other car, were transported to the hospital.

Five Baltimore Fire Department EMS units responded to the scene, alongside a hazmat unit, according to a tweet from the Baltimore Firefighters Union, IAFF Local 734. Photos that the union shared from the scene showed the front of both cars smashed, as smoke rose from beneath the hood of the cruiser.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.