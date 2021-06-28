Read Baltimore police commissioner’s apology for shutting down Harlem Park neighborhood after Detective Suiter’s death

Amid the investigation of the tragic death of Detective Sean Suiter, the BPD men and women tasked with maintaining the crime scene perimeter were not guided by adequate supervision to reinforce constitutional requirements for stops and searches. Executive decisions did not give appropriate weight to the impact of sustained law enforcement presence on the community in making decisions about where and how long to hold the crime scene. The result was a protracted police presence that was not aligned with any national best practice for investigations nor any true community policing model. Negative interactions between the BPD and members of the public like yourself are not necessary or useful to professional policing work, and in fact are detrimental to the community trust that is essential to effective crime reduction. I am deeply saddened and troubled that these events have shaken your faith and trust in the police who are sworn to serve and protect the City’s residents, and that you feel a diminished sense of comfort and security, to which all Baltimore City residents are entitled.