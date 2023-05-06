Police find man who later dies from gunshot wounds in Boyd-Booth neighborhood

Officers patrolling southwest Baltimore Saturday morning heard gunshots and responded to the Boyd-Booth neighborhood, where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds around 9:50 a.m., police said.

Medics arrived at the 2100 block of Hollins Street and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Police have not yet identified the victim as homicide detectives investigate.

Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.