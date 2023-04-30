Store employee shot during robbery in Canton, Baltimore Police say

An employee of a business in Canton was shot Sunday afternoon during a robbery, according to Baltimore Police.

Southeast District officers responded to the shooting at a business on the 2500 block of Boston Street about 4:25 p.m. Sunday, and found a 22-year-old man, an employee of the store, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said in a news release. He was taken to a hospital. Police did not immediately say the employee’s condition.

Police said the employee was shot after two suspects had entered the business and announced a robbery. After shooting the employee, the male suspects “demanded the property of several patrons of the store” before fleeing, police said.

Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact Southeast District detectives at 410-396-2422, or anonymously reach Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.