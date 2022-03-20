Body found in vacant home in Baltimore’s Upton neighborhood

A body was found in a vacant home in Baltimore’s Upton neighborhood, police say. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore Police spokeswoman Chakia Fennoy said officers were called to the 2000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Friday for a report of human remains inside a home.

The remains were taken to the Medical Examiner’s office, Fennoy said. No identity or cause of death was available.

Baltimore officials announced just more than a week ago it would send about $100 million from its pot of federal American Rescue Plan money on rehabilitation of vacant properties and other housing programs. The city has about 15,000 vacant homes.

Earlier this year, three Baltimore firefighters were killed when a burning vacant home partially collapsed. A fourth firefighter was seriously injured.

That prompted Mayor Brandon Scott to order a 30-day review of vacant property work done by city agencies — which led to 50 recommendations, including review of the city’s permitting process and additional assistance for homeowners.