Baltimore Police to purchase three new helicopters following vote by city’s spending panel

Baltimore Police will spend $17.6 million over the next ten years for three new police helicopters, replacing four that department officials say are old and will no longer be serviceable.
The department’s oldest helicopter is nearly 12 years old and, due to federal regulations, will no longer be permitted to be serviced by the police department, Shallah Graham, the chief financial officer for the department, told members of the Board of Estimates Wednesday.
“At 12 years, there’s a major overhaul with the helicopters, or they can no longer be flown because it’s a safety issue,” she said.
Graham said the department is only planning to purchase three as a cost-savings measure. “We want to be financially responsible,” she said.
Col. Kevin Jones, chief of patrol operations, said the helicopters are an extremely important tool for the department.
“It’s a force-multiplier,” he said. The helicopters assist officers when there’s a large crowd, natural disasters, and vehicle pursuits, he said. “Especially in a time when we are dealing with resources shortages as a result of COVID-19 and other things.”
This week, a department spokeswoman said at least 300 employees, or about 12 percent of the department, were quarantined because they had tested positive or were awaiting COVID-19 tests results.
Jones said new models will be an improvement, providing additional space from four to six individuals. He also described the new models as “a stronger, faster vehicle” with the ability to stay up in the air longer. “A stronger, faster vehicle” and it will stay up in the air longer, Jones said.
City Comptroller Bill Henry asked Graham if the department would ask for a budget increase. Graham said the department will need another $1 million in the coming fiscal year 2023 to make debt service payments. But Graham said the total purchase price is expected to be lower once the department trades in its older helicopters.
The Board of Estimates on Wednesday also approved two settlement agreements.
The city will pay $99,000 to cover attorneys’ fees from a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union that challenged the city’s now defunct surveillance plane program. The lawsuit sought an injunction to block the program from operating, and in in June, the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia ruled in favor of the plaintiffs.
It was filed on behalf of the grassroots advocacy group Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle; Erricka Bridgeford, co-founder of the Baltimore Ceasefire 365 project; and Kevin James, a community organizer and hip-hop musician.
The surveillance plane program was initially pitched as a tool to help police investigate murders, non-fatal shootings, armed robberies and carjackings.
Previously, the Board of Estimates in February voted to terminate the city’s agreement, grounding the planes.
The Board of Estimates on Wednesday also approved an $8 million settlement to the family of a man wrongfully convicted and who served 17 years in prison before his release.
Malcolm J. Bryant was convicted of killing 16-year-old Toni Bullock in 1998, but his sentence was vacated in 2016 after the Maryland Innocence Project sought a court-ordered DNA test on the victim’s nail clippings revealed a partial DNA profile that did not match Bryant.
Bryant was released from prison in 2016 and died in early 2017 at age 42.
“While I understand there are facts in disputed in this case, I don’t think anybody disputes this was a tragic situation,” Henry said, as the board approved the settlement.