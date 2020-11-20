Bmore Licks opens Fed Hill ice cream shop Friday afternoon

Homemade ice cream shop Bmore Licks opened its second location in Baltimore on Friday afternoon.
From noon until 9 p.m., the new shop in Federal Hill is serving ice cream sundaes, milkshakes and more exclusively from its walk-up window, according to a Facebook post. On Saturday, it will open up for limited indoor dining.
The shop originally planned to open in July, but faced delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, co-owner Barbara Maloni told The Baltimore Sun.
“Even though we would have loved to be open all season long, we are so excited to serve you for the last few weeks of the year!” the shop’s Facebook post read, adding that the shop typically closes the week before Christmas.
For months, the shop’s ice cream mural has stood watch over downtown Federal Hill, covering the building’s exterior wall near the corner of Light and Warren streets.
It was a rigorous process to get the approval necessary to paint the mural, and to open a business during COVID-19, Maloni told The Sun in July. But the business was eager to expand beyond its original location near Patterson Park. Bmore Licks is likely to employ 15 to 20 people by next spring, Maloni said in July.
“We’re just excited to be part of the Federal Hill community,” she said.