‘I’m surprised it took this long’: Car plows through barriers outside Blue Agave restaurant in Federal Hill

A car plowed into barriers protecting an outdoor dining area outside of Blue Agave restaurant on Light Street in Federal Hill early Tuesday morning, video shows.
Michael Roslan, the owner of Diablo Doughnuts across the street from Blue Agave, said his Ring video camera captured the crash around 4:30 a.m., which shows a white car running through barriers. Motorists often drive very fast late at night on the street, Roslan said.
“I’m surprised it took this long,” said Roslan, who said he is often working in his shop late at night. “People fly down that road at 50, 60 mph most of the time at night like that.”
This isn’t the first time such a crash has happened in South Baltimore, as restaurateurs have increasingly turned to makeshift outdoor areas to serve more customers safely during the coronavirus pandemic. A driver also crashed into SoBo Café's patio, just blocks away in Federal Hill, in October, destroying chairs and tables.
After the crash, Baltimore Department of Transportation officials planned to discuss requirements for restaurants to have water-filled barriers around outdoor seating on sidewalks.
The city has accepted applications for permits to close parking and/or streets for outdoor dining during the pandemic.
Diablo Doughnuts doesn’t plan to have a similar dining setup because Roslan thinks it’s a risk.
“They definitely have to look into other things because there are people still sitting out there,” Roslan said. “The weather is still good. Luckily it was in the middle of the night or early morning when no one was out there.”
Blue Agave, the Department of Transportation and the Baltimore Police Department did not respond immediately to requests for comment.
This article may be updated.