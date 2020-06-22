‘A lifeline of hope’: Black Lives Matter painted on street in Baltimore’s Patterson Park

Robbyn Lewis woke up Monday morning bracing for another week of whatever else 2020 has in store.
With a pandemic, an election, a difficult but long overdue reckoning on racism in policing and across our society — as we near the halfway point in the calendar, the year has felt more like a whirlwind, the state delegate said
“We’re all hungry for signs that there’s hope for us, as a city, as a people, as a nation,” she said.
So when Lewis saw photos circulating online Monday morning of a giant “Black Lives Matter” mural that had been painted in red letters on Linwood Avenue in Patterson Park overnight, she hurried over from her house a couple of blocks away in her muumuu and Crocs to get a look.
“That mural made me feel that I had grabbed hold of a lifeline of hope,” she said. “We’re all hungry for something good, and there it was.”
Similar to the giant yellow Black Lives Matter lettering on what is now Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., the one in Patterson Park is among at least three such murals in Baltimore. Children in Upper Fells Point scrawled a large “Black Lives Matter” message in chalk on South Madeira Street, and “Defund the Police” was painted on Gay Street near City Hall during a recent police budget hearing.
Lewis half expected to become emotional at the sight of the Patterson Park mural, she said, but instead was moved by the sight of the neighbors and visitors who had come to see it and document it.
One visitor was taking a panoramic photo, trying to fit the whole thing into the frame. Another told her she lives in Dundalk but visits the park every day because it’s an oasis for her, Lewis said.
The overnight street art made for a great surprise for the neighborhood, she said.
“It wasn’t done with huge fanfare, and a ‘Look at me, aren’t we cool and progressive?' kind of approach,” Lewis said. “It was organized by the community and carried out in a beautiful way. It was unveiled as we opened our eyes and started a new week wondering what horrors are going to buffet us and knock us down this week. Instead we got to open our eyes and see something that was goodness and hope.”
That stretch of Linwood Avenue, between Pratt Street and Eastern Avenue, has been designated as a slow street to lower the amount of vehicle traffic and allow people more room to exercise with social distance. The lettering on the pavement is helping to reclaim the street for pedestrians, Lewis said.
“The Baltimore City [Department of Transportation] should be really energized and affirmed in selecting this road,” said Lewis, a Democrat who represents Baltimore. “A street that functioned as a highway a month ago is now a canvas for socially conscious art.”
