Safe Haven provides housing for Baltimore’s older queer community

The long-term discrimination and lack of family support can lead TLGBQ elders to deep economic insecurity, creating barriers to housing, health care and employment opportunities, experts say. One in three older queer adults are living at or below 200% of the federal poverty level, according to a report by SAGE, an advocacy group for elders in that community. Many, especially trans people, reported experiencing discrimination when applying for housing, feeling unsafe in homeless shelters and being evicted from their homes due to their gender identity.