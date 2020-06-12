This Baltimore block created their own Black Lives Matter street art

“I have a black son that is 11 years old, so I feel like it’s a big deal for him to understand and get a concept of exactly what’s going on in the world today,” she said. “Because I have a black son, it’s a big deal for me. Especially with everything that’s going on right now, I don’t ever want him to feel afraid to be out there in the world because of the color of his skin. He has to be careful and look over his shoulders at all times, so I was just trying to get him to understand how important he is.”