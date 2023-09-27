Suspect in tech CEO’s death also wanted on attempted murder, rape charges in separate case

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A suspect sought in the murder of Baltimore tech CEO Pava LaPere is also wanted in connection with an attempted murder and rape in Upton last week, police said Wednesday.

Jason Dean Billingsley, 32, is a suspect wanted in connection with the killing of Pava LaPere. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. (Courtesy of Baltimore Police Department)

Authorities have issued a warrant for Jason Dean Billingsley, 32, for first-degree murder in the death of LaPere, who police found Monday in a Mount Vernon apartment building. The 26-year-old Johns Hopkins University graduate was the co-founder of the startup EcoMap Technologies.

Baltimore Police said Wednesday that Billingsley is wanted in connection with an attempted murder, arson and rape on Sept. 19 in Upton. A man and a woman were injured in the fire, police said last week.

There are multiple warrants for Billingsley, police said, including one in Baltimore County for a gun theft, Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger said Wednesday. Shellenberger did not say when the warrant was issued but said police responded to the theft Monday evening.

In 2015, Billingsley was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a first-degree sex offence, with all but 14 years suspended.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said at a news conference Tuesday that Billingsley received parole and was released in October 2022. However, Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services spokesperson Mark Vernarelli said Wednesday that Billingsley was not paroled but was released from prison on mandatory supervision.

Detectives are reviewing cases since October 2022 to look for other connections, Baltimore Police said in a news release Wednesday.

Former prosecutor and Baltimore defense attorney Andrew I. Alperstein said when most people are sentenced to prison they rarely serve their entire sentences because they’re credited for the time they were held in custody ahead of being found guilty and because of diminution or “good time” credits they’re awarded under the law.

”There’s a very strong public policy interest in giving inmates diminution credits. If they get work or get treatment programs or education and get credits, they’re much more likely to be successful when they get out because they’re learning to rehabilitate themselves,” Alperstein said. “This gives them a way to earn their way out sooner. They don’t just sit there hopeless.”

When offenders go in, they’re given large swaths of “dim” credits based on the nature of their offense. Non-violent offenders are given 10 days of so-called “dim” credits for every month they’re sentenced to and violent offenders are given five days worth of credits for the month.

Correction officials can either add or subtract the number of such credits based on a variety of factors. For example, if an incarcerated person participates in a work program or educational programs, they earn more credits, which accelerates their release.

”No one is making a judgment on dim credits, it’s just math,” Alperstein said. “They’re just counting the days he earned and as long as he follows the rules he gets his dim credits and then he’s out.”

Billingsley is listed as a Tier 3 sex offender on the state’s registry, meaning he will remain on the registry for life and must register every 3 months with a supervising agency. He was required to submit a DNA sample three days after his release, according to court records.

Billingsley was listed as “non-compliant” on the state sex offender registry Wednesday.

Vernarelli did not respond to questions Wednesday about the conditions of Billinglsey’s supervision or when he became non-compliant.

Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement Wednesday that Billingsley posed a “substantial danger,” regardless of the circumstances of his release.

“First and foremost, it’s been noted that he was non-compliant and was clearly violating the terms of his supervision. That alone should have been enough to ensure that he was not walking free to endanger others,” Scott said.

In the 2015 sex offense case, a woman told police that Billingsley forced her to perform a sex act in June 2013. He encountered her alone late at night after her boyfriend kicked her out of his house after a fight and Billingsley offered her a place to sleep.

Billingsley told the woman he had locked his keys inside his house, and they both climbed in the window of a home, according to charging documents. Inside, Billingsley strangled her, threatened to shoot her and then brandished a knife, she told investigators.

After raping her, he took $53 from her wallet and told her, “You better not tell anyone about this. My aunt is a police officer,” and that no one would believe her, according to charging documents.

Billingsley previously had received a sentence of five years in prison suspended and two years of probation for a 2009 first-degree assault. In that case, a man reported Billingsley and another man stole $10 from him on Sept. 15, 2009, on Addison Street in West Baltimore.

In April 2011, Billingsley was charged with second-degree assault, theft, false imprisonment and violating his probation. A woman said Billingsley came to her apartment in 2010 and asked her for money. When she refused, he hit her and took her phone, leaving scratches on her forehead and a knot over her eye, she told police. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 3 years in prison.

Staff from the Division of Parole and Probation wrote in court records in 2011 that Billingsley had “reported to his probation agent as directed and has been cooperative.”

Baltimore Sun reporter Lee O. Sanderlin contributed to this article.