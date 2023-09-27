Suspect in Pava LaPere’s death linked to Sept. 19 fire that injured two in Upton, police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The front door of a damaged dwelling at left rests on the street as investigators speak to determine the cause of a suspicious fire that critically injured two at 842 Edmondson Av in the Upton community on Sept. 19, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

The man accused in the killing of Pava LePere, a 26-year-old tech entrepreneur found dead Monday at her Baltimore apartment building, is also wanted in connection to a suspected arson in Upton earlier this month, police said Wednesday.

Baltimore Police said multiple warrants have been issued for Jason Billingsley, a 32-year-old who they say is wanted in connection with LaPere’s death.

The police department is searching alongside U.S. Marshals for Billingsley, who they believe is “armed and dangerous.” Those who encounter him, or have information regarding his whereabouts, are asked to call 911.

BPD announces 1st Degree Murder warrant for 32 y/o Jason Billingsley in the killing of Pava LaPere. WATF & US Marshals are actively attempting to arrest him. Billingsley is armed & dangerous. Contact 911 if you come in contact with this individual. https://t.co/6pFynzudRr pic.twitter.com/AqOZwN63sv — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) September 26, 2023

In a Wednesday news release, police said that the Sept. 19 fire on the 800 block of Edmondson Avenue — where a 5-year-old child was found unharmed but a man and a woman were sent to the hospital in critical condition — was not only an arson investigation, but also an attempted murder and rape inquiry.

The 26-year-old man and the woman, whose exact age hasn’t been released by authorities but is an adult, are both in stable condition, a police spokesperson said Wednesday.

Police said investigators “are now reviewing all cases since October 2022 to the present day in order to determine any other connections” with Billingsley, who pleaded guilty to a first-degree sex offense in 2015 and received a prison sentence of 30 years with all but 14 years suspended, according to online court records.

EcoMap co-founder and CEO Pava LaPere was found dead by Baltimore police in the 300 block of West Franklin Street in the Mount Vernon neighborhood. (Courtesy EcoMap Technologies)

LaPere, an Arizona native who graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2019, was the co-founder of EcoMap Technologies, a Baltimore-based company that has published data maps of over 12 business ecosystems, including an overview of Baltimore’s Black-owned business community.

She was found dead shortly before noon on Monday at the apartment on the 300 block of West Franklin Street with signs of blunt-force trauma. A missing persons report regarding LaPere had been filed prior to her body being found, police said. Her death was ruled a homicide, the state medical examiner’s office said Tuesday afternoon.