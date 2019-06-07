Four-alarm fire breaks out at abandoned mattress warehouse in Baltimore

A four-alarm fire broke out at an abandoned mattress warehouse in the Oldtown neighborhood in Baltimore city Thursday night.

Firefighters from Baltimore city were assisted by fire departments from Anne Arundel, Howard and Baltimore counties. The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Madison St. near Stirling Street.

No one was reported injured, Baltimore City Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams said, and the warehouse was abandoned.

As of midnight, firefighters were still battling the blaze.

