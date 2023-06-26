Residents of historic Baltimore neighborhoods sue Baltimore Gas and Electric over street construction, gas service

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A fight between residents of four historic Baltimore neighborhoods and the region’s largest gas and electric utility has moved to a new arena: Baltimore City Circuit Court.

Anger over new gas pressure regulators that residents say are unsightly and unnecessary has resulted in the arrest of three protesters, a protracted police presence outside a construction site, and now a petition to the circuit court asking for a judge to declare Baltimore Gas and Electric Co.’s actions unlawful.

Representatives from eight community groups, including those serving the Fells Point, Federal Hill, Canton and Pigtown neighborhoods, filed a complaint late Friday aiming to stop BGE from installing exterior gas regulators. The company has been digging up and refilling sidewalks to replace aging gas pressure meters across the city for months. Grumblings over the work reached a crescendo in recent weeks when the construction reached Baltimore’s historic neighborhoods.

Residents in Pigtown expressed concerns about the work in November, when an explosion rocked the neighborhood and seriously injured three people. The Baltimore Fire Department said in May the cause was a gas leak in the street from BGE construction, but the full investigative report was not complete. A BGE representative said in May the cause was still under investigation by BGE personnel.

BGE is relocating 11,200 indoor gas regulators by 2031, a project that will cost an estimated $105 million, the company told the Public Service Commission of Maryland, which regulates the state’s utilities, in a March report.

The modernized regulators reduce pressure from a service line, which is a safer method to deliver gas into buildings, a BGE spokesperson said in May.

On Monday, a BGE spokesperson said the company cannot comment on pending or threatened legal action.

Some members of historic communities disagree with the utility’s thinking. They allege in the lawsuit that the company is not required by law or safety regulations to upgrade the regulators, and are doing so to further their profits. The suit also called the company cutting gas service to some residents who refuse it access to their meters “unprecedented and draconian.”

Crews have to drill the grey metal gas regulators into the exterior of residences, which damages its historic marble, granite and brick, the 14 plaintiffs claimed in Friday’s complaint. Many of the plaintiffs live in homes more than a century old.

The lawsuit also includes a list of more than 120 city residents who “have executed retainer agreements and signed letters to BGE affirming their objection to the installation of pressure regulators outside their home,” wrote attorney Thiru Vignarajah, who is representing the residents. The complaint aims to use the growing group of residents for class action allegations, claiming the matter affects “hundreds of similarly situated individuals.”

Six homeowners who live on Warren Avenue in Federal Hill said their gas service was shut off Wednesday and Friday with short notice after the owners refused to let BGE replace their regulators.

“Plaintiffs will suffer greatly if an injunction is not granted, as they will be forced to choose between allowing BGE to do irreparable damage to their homes or having their access shut off to essential gas services,” the lawsuit claims.

The complaint also asks that a judge rule that “BGE’s threats to terminate gas service” are unlawful.

Three women, two of whom are plaintiffs, were arrested Thursday while protesting in front of BGE construction crews. City representatives and Baltimore Police officers were called to mediate the conflict that ended in the women being detained.

BGE has been replacing "regulators" that control gas pressure in Fells Point, Washington Hill, Butchers Hill and other dense, urban neighborhoods. Residents are angry that BGE has switched from interior regulators and is installing equipment on the front exteriors of brick rowhouses, a change they believe is unsafe, unsightly and unnecessary. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Claudia Towles was one of three protesters arrested Friday evening on charges of interfering with material equipment and facilities belonging to BGE.

Although she said she can’t comment on the details of the arrest, she said the 20-hour detainment “wasn’t a pleasant experience.”

“It was really disconcerting to see a private gas company using our police force against neighbors who were trying to speak reason to folks who didn’t want to hear it,” she said. “If asking questions is criminal, then I guess I could understand the actions taken, but I don’t think that asking questions and asking for transparency should be treated as, like, a criminal act.”

Towles and other protesters were asked to leave the worksite of BGE workers on the 300 of Warren Avenue, but she and two other protesters, Magdalena Fitzsimmons and Sandra Stewart, stood “in the middle of the construction site,” according to charging documents. All three residents are scheduled for trial July 26.

On Monday, police officers, some wearing frowns, continued to stand guard outside the construction site on Warren Street.

Baltimore Sun reporter Dan Belson contributed to this article.