BGE says Northwest Baltimore gas explosion not their equipment’s fault

Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. said in a statement Thursday morning that their electrical and gas equipment was not the cause of the gas explosion in Northwest Baltimore that killed two people and seriously injured at least seven others.
The company wrote that an inspection of its gas and electrical equipment serving the 4200 block of Labyrinth Road “found that all of its equipment—gas mains, gas service pipes and gas meters, as well as electric equipment—has been operating safely and was not the cause [of] the natural gas explosion that occurred Aug. 10.”
There have been no complaints of gas leaks at the affected properties in the past five years and that no customers reported an odor of gas the day of the explosion, according to BGE.
“Investigators are also examining customer-owned gas piping and appliances at the scene,” the statement continued. “The investigation into the specific events leading to the explosion will continue by the Baltimore City Fire Department and other local, state, and federal agencies, and BGE will continue to provide assistance to the ongoing investigation.”
Crews have continued to sift through the rubble of the Monday morning blast that killed 20-year-old Morgan State sophomore Joseph Graham and 61-year-old Lonnie Herriott as investigators look to pinpoint a cause. The explosion happened just before 10 a.m. Monday and leveled three homes in Northwest Baltimore.
BGE said that data released earlier from one gas meter “was found to be indicative of some type of issue beyond the BGE meter on customer-owned gas equipment” and continues to be investigated.
BGE wrote in its statement that a gas main in the vicinity of the explosion as well as 38 gas service pipes passed a re-pressurization test required to place them back in service. The main and pipes were taken out of service Aug. 10 “as a safety precaution while emergency rescue operations were underway,” the company wrote.
City Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, who represents the area, said Wednesday that all of the people who were inside the homes at the time of the explosion have now been accounted for.