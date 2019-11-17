In all, Rabbi Burg said, his congregation raised some $13 million, enough to not only pay for the renovations, but also set up an endowment and cover other costs. (A proud Rothenberg noted that 85 percent of Beth Am’s membership contributed.) And the work might not be done; at some point, Rabbi Burg said, Beth Am hopes to build on an adjacent piece of property, so the synagogue can move its offices from its current location, about 1½ miles away in Charles Village.