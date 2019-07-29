Baltimore mayor calls into CNN with message for President Trump following weekend’s tweetstorm

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young called into CNN Monday morning with a message for President Donald Trump: “if he wants to make America great again, put the money in cities that need it most.”
Young’s comments follow a series of tweets penned by the president over the weekend that referred to Baltimore as a “rat and rodent infested mess." Trump’s comments sparked a sharp reaction from many Baltimore residents and political figures.
The tweets were aimed at U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Democrat who has been a vocal critic of Trump’s border and immigration policies and leads a committee investigating Trump’s and his family’s actions.
Young told CNN on Monday Trump should stop insulting Baltimore and Cummings, and instead send federal funding to address the many problems in the beleaguered city.
“I mean, if you want to help us, help us,” the mayor said. “Don’t talk about it. Send the resources that we need to rebuild America. He’s talking about he wants to ‘Make America Great Again’? Put the money in the cities that need it the most. That’s the way he could ‘Make America Great Again.’”
Young felt Cummings has been a good representative for Baltimore and said he called the congressman following the weekend tweets, but was unable to reach him. He added the two usually speak once or twice a week.
Young also said Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, has been a good partner in addressing Baltimore’s many needs. Still, the mayor said he wishes Hogan would be more “forceful” in his criticism of Trump.
Hogan plans to address the tweet storm and its fallout Monday, his spokesman, Michael Ricci, said. Ricci said Hogan is disappointed elected officials have been resorting to attacks rather than seeking common ground.
Young continued on to say Trump is dividing the country and has made the United States the laughing stock of the world.
Trump is “making America the laughingstock of the world,” Young said, citing the president’s “pattern of attacking people of color” and his penchant for criticizing the country’s allies.