One dead in Belair-Edison house fire, officials say

A one alarm fatal dwelling fire in the 3300 block of Cardenas Avenue in the city’s Bel Air-Edison neighborhood claimed the life of a victim, was reported at 1:49 p.m. on Saturday, and “was quickly extinguished and under control,” said Assistant Baltimore City Fire Chief Roman L. Clark, who added, the “gender and age of the victim were unknown, and there are no other injuries to report.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Six city residents have died in fires so far this year.