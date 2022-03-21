In tightknit Belair-Edison, a nonprofit makes it easier for people to make the neighborhood their home

Belair-Edison Neighborhoods, Inc. Construction workers Miguel Mejia, left, and Corea Williams assemble kitchen cabinets in a rowhouse being renovated by Belair-Edison Neighborhoods, Inc., at the 2800 block of Kentucky Ave. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Denitra Braham is used to getting calls asking about properties in her neighborhood.

As the executive director for Belair-Edison Neighborhoods Inc., she has the unfortunate responsibility of breaking the news to those who want to purchase them: It’s a neighborhood where residents often own their homes for decades.

“There are certain blocks in our neighborhood that people call [about] and they say, ‘Hey, are there any houses on Richmond Avenue?’ and I’m like … ‘No,’” she laughed.

“There’s just certain blocks that nobody’s ever selling.”

Despite the Northeast Baltimore neighborhood’s bedrock of long-term residents, however, homeownership rates have declined more dramatically in Belair-Edison since 2010 than in the city overall. Meanwhile, median single-family home sale prices in the city have risen in the last few years, from $176,356 in January 2020 to $224,652 in February 2022, according to data from Zillow.

Braham and others at Belair-Edison Neighborhoods Inc. have made it their mission to make it more achievable to own a home in Belair-Edison. With a new pilot program, BENI plans to buy, renovate and resell properties at affordable prices to first-time homebuyers.

In addition to introducing more potential long-term residents into the neighborhood, Braham said the organization wants to help residents build generational wealth.

“What I hope for all of our families is just wealth equality, economic stability and sustainability,” she said. “We want them to have growth, so they can use this, if they want to send their children to college, if they want to go back to college themselves, so they can have those opportunities to pull the equity out of their home and do that as homeowners.”

Construction workers Miguel Mejia (left) and Corea Williams assemble kitchen cabinets in a rowhouse being renovated by Belair-Edison Neighborhoods Inc. in the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

The first property it’s renovated, in the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue, is a three-bedroom, 1 1/2-half bath home across the street from The Belair-Edison School. The block is quiet, aside from the hum of the middle school campus during the day and neighborhood kids playing on its basketball court afterward.

“We just thought it would be a great fit,” said John Watkins, homeownership and real estate investment manager for BENI. The house went on the market at $174,900, and is now under contract. The property was designated for a first-time homebuyer who had completed BENI’s homebuyers education program.

Watkins has overseen this project, from scoping out various properties to finding and working with the contractor to renovate it.

When BENI first acquired the property, it was in bad shape, Watkins said. The renovation was essentially a “complete gut job.”

BENI originally spent $25,000 to acquire the house from the city, and then spent another $93,000 getting it into shape, money which came from a mix of state and private grants.

Now, “it has all of the fixings of a renovated property.”

“We have granite countertops, things of that nature, stainless steel appliances. So we put a lot of money into this particular project,” Watkins said.

As a real estate agent for over 30 years, the work isn’t new to him. BENI already provides Belair-Edison residents with a variety of homebuying and homeownership counseling services, which Watkins has led for the past four years.

Braham estimated that the organization advises more than 1,000 first-time homebuyers across the city and county a year, although its services are focused on Belair-Edison residents.

With 14,932 residents, according to 2020 census data, Belair-Edison is the second-most populous neighborhood in Baltimore. There are approximately 6,540 housing units in the neighborhood, 5,722 of which were occupied as of the latest census.

The Belair-Edison community statistical area is a slightly broader grouping that includes Four-by-Four and Mayfield and Clifton Park and Herring Run Park. In that area, 54.2% of housing units were owner-occupied as of 2020.

From left, Mezette Meredith, the owner of Mid-Atlantic Design and Staging, watches as Natasha Mills-Brown, stager, checks her work in the kitchen of a home in the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue. The Belair-Edison house was just renovated by a community organization. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

As with Baltimore City as a whole, homeownership rates have dropped in Belair-Edison since 2010, although the neighborhood has seen a more significant drop than the city has. In 2010, 67% of housing units in Belair-Edison were owner-occupied. In the city as a whole, homeownership rates dropped from 60.2% to 52.6% from 2010 to 2020.

With lots of green space and playgrounds, good schools and affordable housing, Braham says Belair-Edison is the kind of neighborhood where you say, “Good morning,” to your neighbors.

“As big as it is, it’s a very tightknit community. And I think for the most part, the homeowners are loyal to one another,” Braham said.

BENI’s renovation program also extends to the commercial corridor of the neighborhood; the organization is redoing the building at 3432 Belair Road, with plans to rent the space to retailers that neighborhood residents want to see there.

Sydney Newton, who’s opening her first ice cream parlor, will be taking over the space on the first floor when the renovation is complete this spring.

Newton’s kids go to school in Belair-Edison. As she was looking for a location to make the jump from an online business to a brick-and-mortar one, she met Watkins.

“We drive past that 3400 block every day,” she said. “Right across the street is John’s office, so I wrote the number down and I called, and I said, ‘Hey, are you looking for ice cream businesses that you wanna open up?’”

While Watkins couldn’t promise her a property right away, he told her about the potential site at 3432 Belair Road. He had already been envisioning a franchise of Rita’s Italian Ice as a possible tenant, so Newton’s proposal for a locally owned ice cream parlor was perfect.

“It’s something different that we don’t have there already,” Watkins said.

“We’re all about trying to help small businesses grow and thrive, so we’re willing to back her as much as we possibly can.”

Although it’s Newton’s first time starting a business, she’s comforted by all the support and encouragement she’s received from Watkins as she tries to navigate applying for grants, getting the word out about her company and everything else that comes with it.

“It’s hard to find people who are willing to bet on you,” she said. “He’s putting a lot of faith in me, and I gotta find that faith in myself.”

“As a small business owner, you don’t want anybody trying to give you a hard time, or get one over on you, like that’s the last thing you need,” Newton said. “I felt really comfortable with him.”

Being involved with the property so early on, Newton has been able to work with the contractor to design the cafe to her specifications.

She plans to focus her store around ice cream and ice cream sandwiches, but wants the space to be more than just your typical ice cream parlor. She envisions selling dinner foods a couple nights a week, and stocking the store with a wide variety of products from Black-owned businesses.

“I want kids to just come in and see something Black-owned and in their own community and be inspired by it,” Newton said. “We need more of that.”

A March 11 ribbon-cutting for BENI’s first residential property coincided with Democratic Mayor Brandon Scott’s announcement of federal funding to address vacant properties in the city, following the death of three city firefighters injured battling a blaze in a vacant rowhouse earlier this year.

While BENI’s project was independent from the city, Watkins noted that the house at 2836 Kentucky Ave. was vacant for three years before BENI bought it from the city to renovate.

“It was pretty much just an eyesore on the block. But now that we fixed it up for somebody in here that will appreciate the property, it just brings stability to the neighborhood,” he said.

BENI painted the door a bold color, a signature for houses that have been renovated by nonprofit organizations in the city. North East Housing Initiative has blue, St. Ambrose Housing Aid Center has burgundy, and BENI will have dark blue.

For the family that moves in, Watkins hopes they “feel the love and the commitment that went into building the property. We spent a lot of time on details.”

“We just want to welcome them to the neighborhood with open arms.”