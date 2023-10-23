Bea Gaddy Family Centers to host annual Thanksgiving dinner at different location: Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Bea Gaddy Family Centers announced a different location Monday for their Thanksgiving dinner, an annual event at which the nonprofit provides free meals on-site and off-site for the community.

Their 42nd annual Thanksgiving dinner will be held at Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center had to find a new location after the Patterson Park Recreation Center closed.

“Middle Branch is an awesome place,” said Bea Gaddy Family Center’s Executive Director Cynthia Brooks. “This year, after 21 years of being at Patterson Park, we came looking for a location that could match Patterson Park for what we needed it to be. This is where we found a temporary home.”

The organization gives out roughly 3,000 meals on-site and sends out an additional 50,000 meals to those who cannot come to the meal.

“If you [have] ever been a part of the Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving dinner, you see how much light it pours into the community,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. “If just for one day, it allows our residents and neighbors to feel that they are actually having a big family dinner.”

This year, meals will still be delivered, but transportation to the dinner is still being discussed. Currently, Brooks said the organization will have 400 turkeys by Oct. 31, but they are still accepting turkey donations.

Bea Gaddy Family Centers is a community-based nonprofit organization that provides food and other items to those in need within the Greater Baltimore area and throughout Maryland. The organization’s mission is to maintain the legacy of Bea Gaddy.

Former City Councilwoman Bea Gaddy established the Patterson Park Emergency Food Center in 1981 out of a need to feed her family. She would also help her neighbors with clothing and more.

Former City Councilwoman Bea Gaddy died of breast cancer in October 2001 at 68, but her legacy lives on with an annual Thanksgiving dinner that has fed thousands of Baltimore families searching for a hot holiday meal. (Dec. 1988 file photo by Irving H. Phillips Jr.)

In 1981, Gaddy used the winnings of her Maryland state lottery ticket of $250 to serve 49 neighbors a Thanksgiving dinner.

Since 1981, the dinner has been part of the organization’s “Thanks for Giving” campaign.

For the past 41 years, organization members and volunteers have spent the Thanksgiving holiday providing hot meals for people in the community.

Additionally, the organization maintains baby food, clothes, diapers and furniture for people in need.