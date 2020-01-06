Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze overnight Sunday in downtown after the first floor of a vacant Baltimore City Community College building caught fire, officials said.
Baltimore City Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams said just before 9:30 p.m. firefighters were called to the 600 block of E. Lombard St. for a fire. When firefighters arrived, a witness warned them people were inside, Adams said. As first responders entered the building, a group of five people were seen exiting.
All five people were evaluated on scene and released with no injuries, Adams said. She said It’s unclear why the individuals were inside the vacant building but it will be determined throughout the investigation.
The fire began on the first floor of the six-story building. Adams said firefighters battled the fire for about an hour and called it a “labor intensive” process because of the amount of fire. The structure of the building also made the operation more difficult causing an escalation to the second-alarm and call for more help, she said.
Two years ago, it was announced the Cordish Cos. would redevelop the community college’s Bard Building into a modern tower for the school with residential units and retail.