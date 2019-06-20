BARCS temporarily waives cat adoption fee after overcrowding

BARCS is waving its cat adoption fee Thursday after taking in over 20 cats from Baltimore City Animal Control from a neglectful hoarding case.

The shelter said it is overcrowded and has 30 cats without cages, according to a BARCS’s Facebook post.

The shelter took in 24 cats from animal control and had six cats in medical intake Thursday morning.

“We are an open-admission animal shelter. That means that no matter the situation, even if our cages are full, we will continue to take in animals. Open-admission shelters are essential to communities like Baltimore that have such a high number of discarded animals in its city,” BARCS’s Facebook post said.

The shelter is waiving cat adoption fees until Sunday, June 23 in an effort to urge the public to help the felines

“Saving the lives of animals at BARCS is a community issue today and everyday. We need adopters, fosters and rescue partners to come together and give our cats positive outcomes--that's not something we can do alone,” the post said.

BARCS, located at 301 Stockholm St., is open Monday through Friday, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekend.