Baltimore’s youth being shot at highest rate in a decade as ‘new type of violence’ takes hold

Da'Quane Gilliam, 18, left, and Niara Mollett, 16, flank Ray Mason, 20, holding a funeral program for his 19-year-old sister, Jaymyra Burrell. Twenty-eight young people have been killed this year in Baltimore, and at least 91 more have been wounded. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Niara Mollett found out about the shooting that killed her 16-year-old cousin on Instagram. Ray Mason keeps the funeral program for his 19-year-old sister in his car. Da’Quane Gilliam doesn’t like to go outside.

Those 19 and under in Baltimore are being killed and shot in 2023 at a pace not seen in at least a decade, according to a new Baltimore Sun analysis of police data. There have been so many victims that it’s the equivalent of one being shot about every two days and one being killed every week.

“You don’t really see how bad it is until it actually hits you,” Mollett, 16, said.

The shootings happen all over the city: At the Inner Harbor, at parties, at bus stops, at restaurants. Shots ring out near schools and at home.

The victims are almost always students or recent graduates. Sometimes they have jobs. Sometimes they’re athletes or artists. All of them are someone’s kid.

As of July 9, 28 young people were killed and an additional 91 shot this year. Multiple shootings at a block party in South Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood earlier this month put into stark relief how prevalent gun violence is among the city’s younger generation: 30 people were shot, two fatally, and all the victims were under 35. The majority were teenagers. One of the wounded, 17, is the only person charged so far.

While the problem of youth violence is not unique to Baltimore — the number of children and teens who’ve been fatally shot has been increasing sharply nationwide — the trend sends devastating ripples through the city. What’s more, the surge in youth violence comes as the overall number of shootings and homicides is declining. That means young people make up an ever-larger share of the city’s victims.

Minors, meaning people under the age of 18, also make up a greater number of people arrested in connection with shootings than previously. Baltimore Police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said the number of minors arrested in connection to homicides and nonfatal shootings tripled from 2018 to 2022.

Niara Mollett, 16, found out about the shooting that killed her 16-year-old cousin on Instagram. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

People who work with the city’s youth, including the young people themselves, say drastic action is needed, either in terms of gun control or greater city investment in underserved communities. Mollett, who is the board chair for the youth-run nonprofit Youth As Resources, said she thinks the city could listen more to young people.

“We are told to sit down, shut up and listen because we’re children,” she said.

Dr. Michelle Melicosta is the medical director of the inpatient rehabilitation unit at the Kennedy Krieger Institute, where she and her staff help youths who suffer traumatic injuries, including gunshots. She said the city at large has become numb to the violence.

“If you and I wrote a story for the front page of The Baltimore Sun and we said, ‘Hey, 90 kids in Baltimore had drowned this year’ or ‘90 kids in Baltimore have gotten hit by MTA buses this year,’ people would scream,” she said. “There would be noise. There would be political pressure ... but 90 kids have been shot in the city this year and it’s kind of like ‘Oh, yeah, it’s another summer in Baltimore,’ you know? And that’s mind-boggling to me.”

Solutions have eluded city leaders, some of whom have responded to shootings by pointing fingers at parents, local businesses and the kids themselves. Democratic Mayor Brandon Scott sought to strengthen the city’s curfew as a measure of prevention (research suggests curfews don’t reduce violence), and has called on the community to come together to help stem the bloodshed. In a statement to The Sun, Scott said the curfew is only a small part of his office’s strategy.

“The goal of curfew engagement has always been focused on ensuring that young people are connected with the right services they and their family may need,” Scott said. “If even one young person is able to get connected to where they need to or avoid an unsafe situation, then it will have been worth it.”

Scott has directed millions of dollars in funds to the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (its budget has nearly tripled in his two years in office) and has worked since March to strengthen partnerships between city agencies and the school system to better reach young people. About 2,200 youth have participated in city-sponsored summer programming, with hundreds more expected in the weeks to come, according to the mayor’s office.

“Overall, we are seeing early signs of success and will continue to assess moving forward,” Scott said, citing statistics he says show a slight decrease in the number of minors killed since Memorial Day, compared with the corresponding period in 2022. There was at least one more nonfatal shooting victim this year over the same time frame last year.

While not every gunshot wound is fatal, some carry lifelong implications for people whose lives were just getting started, according to Melicosta.

Children with injuries to the brain or spine have to learn how to walk again. Some can’t use the bathroom without help. Sometimes, recovery isn’t possible and children must use a wheelchair and receive round-the-clock care for the rest of their lives because someone shot them. The number of patients suffering from gunshot wounds in Melicosta’s care is small compared with the total number of kids Kennedy Krieger treats, but they carry a disproportionate amount of emotional weight.

One patient who was rehabilitated last summer was the second of his siblings to be shot, Melicosta said. The staff couldn’t help but feel helpless about the future.

“You sort of feel like, ‘What are we doing?’ Like, we’re fixing him up, we’re doing everything we can for him. But he’s going right back out into it,” she said.

The increase in the number of young people killed and shot is partly attributable to the coronavirus pandemic, more gun thefts and the general widespread availability of firearms, according to Daniel Webster, professor and director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Prevention and Policy. As the world closed in 2020, Baltimore’s young people detached from already flawed systems, like the city schools, leaving them more susceptible to gun violence, Webster said. The Sun’s analysis of city crime data shows that the rate at which Baltimore’s youth are victims in nonfatal shootings has increased each year since 2020.

There are no gun stores in Baltimore, and while police seize thousands of guns a year, little seems to stem the tide of guns flowing onto the streets. Webster said an increase in the number of ghost guns — firearms that can be bought in parts online, can be assembled at home, and can’t be traced — means that even more people are able to carry.

“The combination of those, with increased demand, all means there’s going to be a lot more guns in a lot more places,” Webster said. “The whole process feeds on itself.”

At a basketball court in the McElderry Park neighborhood, Antonio Moore talks Thursday about gun violence among the city's youngest residents. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Antonio Moore, 24, grew up in East Baltimore’s McElderry Park neighborhood and saw his first shooting when he was either 9 or 10 at the playground across the street from Tench Tilghman Elementary/Middle School. He was scared, but eventually the sound of gunshots faded into the background — “it’s normal,” he said.

Moore, a landlord and owner of a Gen Z strategic advisory company that counts the nonprofit Everytown For Gun Safety among its clients, said city leadership doesn’t understand why young people carry guns. Guns are like phones, Moore said: Everyone has one.

“Most of the time it’s power, you feel me? And the protection and status that come with it? That’s by default,” he said. “But that sense of safety is priceless, just because the climate we in. You know how it is between us and the police — who’s supposed to protect you if not yourself?”

Some young people are alarmed at how easy it is to get a gun, which means they’re less likely to go outside. Gilliam, 18, lives on the east side and said there was recently a triple shooting near his home. While restricting his time outside might make him feel safe, he knows he isn’t: “You can die any second.”

“It’s dangerous out,” Gilliam said. “I try to make other people stay in the house so nothing happens to them.”

Others, like Mason, 20, said it’s concerning how it seems like everyone is now a target. Mason’s sister, Jaymyra Burrell, was 19 and pregnant when she was killed in December. Mason’s friend, 19-year-old Digital Harbor High School quarterback K’mauri Ebanks, was killed in June, shot about three dozen times at a baby shower for Ebanks’ unborn daughter.

“When we was younger, right or wrong, it was never no kids getting killed,” Mason said. “No elderly people. No females getting killed. If you had beef, you took it somewhere else to handle your beef.”

Even the city’s violence interrupters recognize that the rules of engagement have changed for young people carrying guns. Greg Marshburn, the program director for Safe Streets in Baltimore, called what’s taking place a “new type of violence,” and said both Safe Streets and other organizations need to come together and figure out how to address it.

Moore, who is known in his neighborhood as “Da Youngest in Charge,” said people do not understand the new prominence of social media in this context.

“You can always talk about the socioeconomic issues, the stuff people have been talking about for years, with poverty and everything else,” Moore said. “But the psychological role social media plays in these shootings has been a real ignored factor.”

City officials have often described social media feuds that end in gunplay as “petty.” Scott, the mayor, once termed the feuds “dumb s---” during a news conference.

But that sort of thinking discounts the lives of young men experiencing extreme poverty and whose most prized possession is their reputation, experts and community members said. What used to be a beef in the neighborhood or in the streets is now broadcast to everyone online, raising the stakes.

“There could be 10,000 eyes on me that saw me go through [a bad or disrespectful] situation, so now how am I going to respond to that?” Moore said. “How am I supposed to take that? Now that’s 10,000 reasons for me to go do what I really need to do so I can show them I’m not playing. It doesn’t feel that way, it’s the truth.”

Marshburn said figuring out how to address and squash disputes that originate on social media is a challenge because the Safe Streets model is based on in-person interactions with people whom the violence interrupters know.

“Even if we sat on social media and trolled for beef, if we don’t have a rapport with these individuals, we can’t just walk up to them,” Marshburn said. “Our program is targeted to areas for individuals who are well-known in the area. We can’t just go to a community because something happened there without risking our lives further.”

Ray Mason, 20, creates a heart shape with his hands. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

The risk of death creates stress and fear, experts say, which can contribute to poor decision-making, including choosing violence. Dr. Bradley Grant, the medical director of Kennedy Krieger’s Center for Child and Family Traumatic Stress, works with young people and their families to help them process a horrific life event. For shooting victims, Grant said part of the work is creating coping mechanisms that do not involve more violence or the exposure to places where violence can happen, when possible.

“One of the best kind of hopes we have in terms of breaking the cycle is making sure people get treatment for trauma early on ... so that they feel less compelled to fall into the wrong path or go down sort of a more dangerous trajectory as they get older,” Grant said.

Many people experience anxiety and depression after losing someone to gun violence, and some do not always know where to turn with those feelings. Once outgoing, Mason said he has fallen into depression since losing his sister. When his friend died in June, he was hurt again, but not as much, he said, because he feels numb already. “Just mentally, I’m gone,” he said.

He is trying, though, to find himself again after losing so much. There are things to live for and things he’s proud of. The 20-year-old graduated from high school this year, has a job and wants to parent his 2-year-old son. He’s saving money and hopes to get a place of his own.

But the pain, he said, remains. Time will help, but it also hurts. Some of the people he loved the most only exist in videos and pictures and his memory. He wishes he could go back, he said, to see his sister again, to see her play with his son one more time.

Baltimore Sun reporter Darcy Costello and data editor Steve Earley contributed to this article.