Addressing some Baltimore teens’ belief they ‘need’ a gun is at the heart of new efforts to reduce youth violence

Baltimore’s devastating spate of violence involving young people has spurred calls to get guns out of teens’ hands.

Experts say the presence of deadly weapons on the street only fuels young people’s perception they need to arm themselves in response. As to why, a growing body of evidence that suggests at least some young people who carry guns say they need them for protection.

While there’s no single solution to youth violence, some people who work with teens say that means addressing underlying reasons teens are afraid is vital.

“What other options and environments can we provide to young people where they don’t feel the need to have a gun?” said Shaleece Williams, director of youth programming for the No Boundaries Coalition of Central West Baltimore, a grassroots advocacy program. “How are we providing conflict resolution alternatives and options to young people, so that they don’t feel the need to use a gun to respond to a situation?”

Twenty-eight young people have been killed and 91 shot in 2023 — a pace not seen in at least a decade — as of July 9, according to the latest city data available. Those figures included a majority of the 30 people who were shot, two fatally, during a July 2 party in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood.

Baltimore Police have said the number of people under the age of 18 arrested for homicides and nonfatal shootings tripled from 2018 to 2022. A jury convicted a 16-year-old Thursday of manslaughter in the shooting of a man last summer who confronted a group of squeegee workers with a baseball bat. In the Brooklyn case, a 17-year-old faces firearms charges, as well as charges of inciting a riot and reckless endangerment.

Experts said there must be a spectrum of creative solutions — including improved public health strategies that treat gun violence like a disease that spreads through contact and that uplift communities afflicted by violence.

“Getting the gun out of a potential perpetrator’s hands is one thing. But once you take that gun out of their hand, you have to provide them with resources and, you know, the support they need to help them keep moving in the right direction,” said Fred Fogg, national director of community-based safety initiatives for the nonprofit Youth Advocate Programs.

Logan Scott, a 16-year-old Edmondson-Westside High School student, traveled to the General Assembly this year to lobby in favor of gun control. The No Boundaries Coalition youth organizer, along with others in that group, told legislators recent youth violence was fueled in part by young people’s access to firearms and a feeling among youth that guns will make them safer.

“It shouldn’t be easy access to guns,” said Scott, who said a friend of hers was one of the five teens struck by gunfire, one fatally, this January at a shopping center across from her school.

Logan Scott, 16, of Southwest Baltimore's Beechfield neighborhood, talks about her suggestions to reduce teen gun violence. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Nearly all of the young people Williams works with through the No Boundaries Coalition have had first- or secondhand experiences with gun violence, losing a friend or family member or becoming a victim themselves, she said.

When they discuss ideas for tamping down youth violence, Williams said, many talk about creating more opportunities for so-called disconnected youth who aren’t in school or working.

Guns also come up, Williams said. But rather than discussions of gun seizures or prosecutions, much of the conversation around firearms centers on alternatives to picking up a gun, conflict resolution strategies, mentorship and mental health resources.

“That’s where we see the solution being: Not so much focusing on whether or not young people are going to access guns, but what are the other alternative options that young people actually have?” Williams said.

***

Brazil Greenwood, 14, who’ll be a freshman in the fall, said some young people think they need a firearm to survive, at least in part because of the conditions of their communities.

“Their neighborhoods” — particularly Black communities in Baltimore, she said — “may not be as well-protected and cared for.”

Brazil Greenwood, 14, of West Baltimore is a member of the No Boundaries Coalition of Central West Baltimore. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

In a recent study in Brooklyn, New York, researchers interviewed 103 young people who carried a gun in the past year and found that most picked up firearms because they “feared for their lives.” The vast majority had friends or relatives who had been shot and many had themselves come under fire.

The researchers recommended reaching young people through trusted messengers, like community members who have their respect, and expanding job opportunities for people, including youth and people with criminal records. It also stressed the importance of focusing on healing and addressing trauma, calling young gun carriers “survivors of extensive — and ongoing — interpersonal, structural and social trauma.”

That tracks with what city leaders have heard from Baltimore’s youth in listening sessions offered by Mayor Brandon Scott’s administration to create a youth violence reduction framework and better understand the problem, said Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, deputy mayor for equity, health and human services.

Dzirasa said that in conversations about what makes young people feel safe, some described carrying a firearm, staying in larger groups or knowing a community member in the neighborhood.

“Our young people, our teenagers, they’re still looking to someone as a moral compass,” Dzirasa said. “There are probably missed opportunities to really guide and direct our young people before we get to that point of violence.”

Andre Clark knows that firsthand.

Clark, now 32, was in and out of the juvenile justice system as a young teen in Baltimore, largely for gun- and drug-related offenses. He began to turn things around after getting connected to Youth Advocate Programs, which he said played a “vital support role in my life.”

Mentors, called “advocates,” were there when he needed help, night or day. They helped teach him to capitalize on his strengths and were in his corner. Eventually, he came to trust them and take advantage of that support. More than 15 years after being connected with Youth Advocate Programs, he works in the restaurant industry and plans to give back to the program by mentoring others.

“They need, definitely, a support system,” Clark said of Baltimore’s young people.

He said he hopes to instill in mentees that carrying firearms or putting themselves in harm’s way “is not what you want to do with your life.”

Greenwood and fellow No Boundaries Coalition youth advocate Carter Harrison, 14, emphasized the importance of young people having community connections to turn to for guidance. Greenwood, an aspiring poet, said young people can feel unheard by adults, despite dealing with their own issues, such as mental health.

Harrison, who loves basketball, said he tries to help friends get involved in school activities.

Carter Harrison, 14, of East Baltimore, speaks about his concerns and suggestions regarding teen gun violence. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Fogg, from Youth Advocate Programs, said turning the tide of violence will take time. He called for continued investments in a community-based public safety strategy. YAP is one of the organizations that accepts referrals from Baltimore’s Group Violence Reduction Strategy, which targets people at high risk of gun violence. The strategy is a pilot project of police, prosecutors and social service providers.

“We’ve seen shortsighted investments in programs that have these huge expectations to see a turnaround immediately,” he said. “But these communities didn’t get this way overnight, and it’s going to take some time.”

***

To Scott, a successful approach to youth violence is about balancing law enforcement with public health. The Democratic mayor said in an interview one of the reasons the city must now seek effective, new gun violence solutions is that for generations, the solution was solely the Baltimore Police Department.

Scott has budgeted millions since taking office in late 2020 for the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, which is implementing a comprehensive violence prevention plan. It’s an evolving document, Scott said, pointing to a need to adapt to changing dynamics, like social media fueling conflicts or an increase in shootings on or near school grounds. The city will implement a school-based intervention program this upcoming academic year.

“I don’t care who you are — young person, old person, medium-aged person — if you have a gun, if you’re using it, you have to be held accountable,” Scott said. “But when they’re young people, we know that should look different than adults. That means we have to be thinking about services, how we can correct and help that young person grow into a better version of themselves.”

Karen Herren, executive director of Marylanders to Prevent Gun Violence, said law enforcement plays an important role in public safety. But she sees it largely as a response to violence, instead of a preventive.

“We’ve got these communities that really need so much, and most of it doesn’t involve anything to do with law enforcement,” Herren said. “We can have law enforcement be a piece of the puzzle, but it’s a much bigger puzzle than that.”

Shaleece Williams, director of youth programming for the No Boundaries Coalition of Central West Baltimore, speaks to teens. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Some, like Democratic State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, view enforcement of gun possession and other laws as a potential deterrent for carrying firearms, thereby reducing the frequency of gun violence. Bates successfully lobbied for longer gun sentences this year in the General Assembly.

Research around penalties for young people indicates the deterrence of severe punishments for youth is limited; a 2015 study found there was not a meaningful reduction in offenses or arrests as a result of more severe punishments.

Bates’ spokesman, James Bentley, said Wednesday that the office hopes that in the future, the legislature will give prosecutors greater authority over youth offenses, expanding their jurisdiction to all felonies and handgun offenses. Currently, the Department of Juvenile Services can recommend informal “adjustments” — a path that can involve therapy and community service — for nonviolent felonies and handgun possession cases. The state’s attorney office was not immediately able provide data on how often adjustments are used.

“It appears the message youth currently receive is that there are no real consequences for being a juvenile and carrying a firearm illegally in Baltimore,” Bentley said. “We have children afraid to be children because people their age are walking around with guns illegally.”

Herren argues young people wouldn’t be picking up firearms if everything else in their lives was going well. Solving the issues around them could look like improvements to community infrastructure, transit and city services.

Maryland has many laws to address gun violence, Herren said. Its gun control laws are relatively strong compared with the rest of the nation, according to a score card from Everytown for Gun Safety that ranks Maryland at No. 8.

Herren’s organization co-leads the Maryland Violence Prevention Coalition, which includes about 50 groups. Its 2023 action plan recommends the state create an office of violence intervention and prevention, which she envisions could help funnel resources like federal grant dollars to communities.

Like-minded advocates say there have been missed opportunities to make community investments — to build opportunities and resources in neighborhoods. The safest neighborhoods aren’t the ones with the most police, they’re the ones with the most opportunities, said Heather Warnken, director of the University of Baltimore’s Center for Criminal Justice Reform.

“I don’t know how we can be serious about public safety in Baltimore, and see those inequities in resources and opportunities, and leave those chances for real change on the table,” Warnken said. “There’s so much left to do on the building up community resources piece that is still hiding in plain sight.”