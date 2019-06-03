Woman dies at Baltimore wastewater treatment plant after falling into water vat

A woman died at a Baltimore wastewater treatment plant Monday after falling into a water filtration system, officials say.

The Baltimore City Fire Department responded to a call of a reported missing employee at the Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant off of Asiatic Avenue in Wagner’s Point shortly before 7 p.m. and later found that she was injured, spokeswoman Blair Adams said.

Another employee notified investigators that she was missing and investigators eventually found her body inside a large vat of water, Adams said.

The unnamed employee was pronounced dead at the scene, Adams said.

The Department of Public Works is investigating what caused the incident. A call for comment was not immediately returned.

Adams said investigators are still working to figure out what caused her death.

