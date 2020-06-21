George Washington monument in Druid Hill Park spray-painted with ‘destroy racists,’ anti-police sentiment

The George Washington monument in Druid Hill Park was vandalized overnight with apparent red paint and graffiti, with “Destroy Racists” and a reference to the Black Lives Matter movement written at its base.
The likeness of Washington at the northwest Baltimore park was draped in apparent red paint Sunday along with anti-racist and anti-police sentiment scrawled at its base.
A police spokeswoman said the department has not received any complaints of vandalism at the park overnight.
The vandalism comes as massive protests decrying systemic racism and police’s treatment of minority communities have swept across the country, spurred by the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, a black man who died last month after an officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes.
Some groups have again tried to turn the country’s attention to its statues memorializing former slave owners, such as the first president, asking for them to be removed from public squares.
In some instances, protesters have themselves toppled the monuments, such as in North Carolina, where two bronze statues of Confederate soldiers were pulled down at the state Capitol grounds. On Saturday, Gov. Roy Cooper ordered three Confederate monuments removed to protect public safety, he said in a statement.
In 2017, crews took down four bronze statues in the city of Baltimore that commemorated the former Confederate Army and its cause.
The Lee-Jackson Monument in Baltimore’s Wyman Park Dell, the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument on Mount Royal Avenue, the Confederate Women’s Monument on West University Parkway, and the Roger B. Taney Monument in Mount Vernon, had been installed from 1887 to 1948. They had previously come under scrutiny in 2015 after a white supremacist killed nine African Americans in an attack at a church in Charleston, South Carolina.
(While he did not join the Confederacy, Taney infamously wrote the 1857 Dred Scott decision, upholding slavery in the lead-up to the Civil War, as chief justice of the Supreme Court.)
At the time, officials removed the statues in the dead of night in fear of spurring an event similar to what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier in the year. A rally by Neo-Nazis and other white supremacists turned violent and a counter-protester was killed when a Neo-Nazi sympathizer drove his car into a crowd.
While more cities and states have begun to remove statues of Confederate soldiers and sympathizers, there’s still an ongoing debate as to how to handle monuments to slave holders and America’s early settlers, who held explicitly racist views of Black people and other minorities.
In Philadelphia, the city Art Commission said Friday it will consider moving its statue of Christopher Columbus after the statue became the focus of protest this month.
Columbus, a 15th century explorer who’d been credited by history textbooks as discovering America, has seen his historical image reexamined as more attention has been drawn to the fact he violently enslaved the native people.
As for Washington, the country’s first president is said to have had nearly 150 slaves and perpetuated Black bondage during his presidency. In 1793, he signed into law the Fugitive Slave Act of 1793, which allowed for fugitive slaves to be arrested in any state and returned to their owners.
Baltimore Sun reporter Colin Campbell contributed to this article.