Baltimore to suspend recycling pickup due to coronavirus pandemic

Baltimore’s Department of Public Works is suspending recycling pickup throughout the city through at least Nov. 1 to focus on its trash routes, citing shortages of workers and an overwhelming demand for service caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
In remarks to the public Thursday, public works acting director Matthew W. Garbark said recycling drop-off centers would be set up in each of the city’s 14 districts for residents to dispose of their recycled products. Command centers would be established to oversee those centers.
Workers who normally specialize in recycling will shift to trash collection, he said.
