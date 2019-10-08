A road resurfacing project on Baltimore Street downtown will close a lane each day for the next six weeks, beginning Thursday Oct. 10, the city Department of Transportation said Tuesday.
Single lanes on Baltimore Street between Howard and Gay streets are expected between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily, weather permitting, for ramp construction to comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act and concrete repair work, the department said in a news release. Single-lane closures will also take place overnight to allow the concrete to cure.
“At least two lanes of through traffic will remain open for motorists during these times," the department said.
The work on one of downtown’s busiest east-west thoroughfares is expected to cause traffic delays. Officials are asking drivers to allow additional travel time, watch for changing traffic patterns in the work zone and consider using alternate routes.
A spokesperson for the Department of Transportation did not immediately respond to questions about the project’s cost.
If the anticipated timeline holds, the work should be complete the week before Thanksgiving.