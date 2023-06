Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

About 40 residences are without water after a water main break occurred Tuesday morning in Baltimore’s Belair-Edison neighborhood, according to the Baltimore Department of Public Works.

Roads are closed at Sinclair Lane and Eastmont and Sinclair Lane and Chesterfield due to a 16-inch water main break at 3804 Sinclair Lane, according to a tweet by the department.

Crews are on location and have started excavation, DPW said.

