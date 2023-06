Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A 28-year-old man was killed early Thursday after a shooting in North Baltimore, Baltimore Police said.

Officers arrived around 1:10 a.m. at the 5200 block of Saybrook Road in the Cedonia neighborhood for a reported shooting. There, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died later at a hospital.

Police did not identify the man Thursday.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to contact 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.