Man dead, another injured in separate Baltimore shootings Wednesday afternoon

A man died at the hospital after being shot in Northeast Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon as police say they’re investigating two afternoon shootings.

The department wrote on Facebook that officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the 4400 block of Franconia Drive in the Frankford neighborhood at 4:58 p.m.

Upon arriving, the officers found an adult male who’d been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, the department wrote.

Police have not named a suspect and are asking for anyone with information to call 410-396-2100.

The fatal shooting call came in about a half-hour after police began investigating another shooting for which the victim had checked himself into the hospital.

The department wrote that officers were called to an area hospital at 4:19 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim who had been admitted with a gunshot wound to his right leg.

Police did not say where or when the man was believed to have been shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2466.

People with information on either of these incidents can also leave tips anonymously by calling 1-866-7Lockup or by sending a text message to 443-902-4824.

pdavis@baltsun.com

twitter.com/PDavis_LLC