Baltimore City temporary rent program extended until July 19

Baltimore has extended a temporary rent program until July 19 to support people who have lost income because of COVID-19.
The application to qualify for the program ends at 7 p.m. To be eligible, you must rent in the City of Baltimore and must have a valid and current lease signed by your landlord.
You also must have lost income due to COVID-19, fully paid rent up to March 31 and your landlord must have a valid rental property license.
The application process requires a copy of your valid, current lease, or documentation of a month-to-month tenancy arrangement, signed by your landlord. Applicants will also have to provide proof of income loss before the COVID-19 related income loss for all adult members and an ID that matches what is listed on the lease.
Priority households for consideration include one household with a member of 60 years old or older, at least one child under the age of 18, three or more people in the household and no one in the household approved for unemployment benefits.