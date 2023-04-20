Baltimore Police arrest suspect in quadruple shooting that killed three, including mother and son

Baltimore Police on Wednesday arrested and charged a man with first-degree murder for a quadruple shooting April 1 that killed three people.

Police quickly identified Marvelle Worsley, 48, as the suspect in the shooting, and said he had a dispute with his neighbor. He is charged with killing Girard Smith, 41, Darlene Briscoe, 69, and her son Charles Murray, 49. Worsley is charged with attempted first-degree murder for critically injuring Briscoe’s granddaughter, a 31-year-old woman who is Worsley’s neighbor.

Advertisement

Murray and Smith were pronounced dead at the scene. Briscoe was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Worsley’s arrest comes nearly three weeks after he fled from the crime scene at the 3200 block of Woodring Avenue in Northeast Baltimore’s North Harford Road neighborhood. Police said members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force took Worsley into custody at the 1800 block of Harford Road in Fallston, Baltimore County.

Advertisement

This story might be updated.