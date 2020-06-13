Hundreds march in Baltimore Saturday afternoon, protesting police brutality and racism

Hundreds of marchers stood outside Douglass Homes on Saturday afternoon to protest police brutality and, in the shadow of Johns Hopkins Hospital, decried the Baltimore institution and what they called its legacy of racism.
The gathering marked the start of another day of protest in Baltimore and the country in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis.
At Hopkins, speakers recalled the famous case of Henrietta Lacks, a black woman whose cancer cell tissue was collected without her knowledge. They called Hopkins a “force of gentrification” in this majority black city. And they said Hopkins’ plan to suspend the creation of a private police force does not go far enough, demanding it be canceled.
Hundreds of people carried signs that urged Baltimore to defund its police force while proclaiming that Black Lives Matter.
The Rev. Annie Chambers said that God gave Floyd’s mother — who he cried out for before his death under the knee of a white police officer — a son who started a revolution. Now, people must continue to fight for justice.
“Look around,” she said. “You young people are saying, ‘No longer will we be part of the racism. No longer will we oppress our brothers and sisters.’”
Dressed in full personal protective equipment amid the ongoing coronavirus, healthcare workers from Hopkins came outside to wave to the protesters, who marched by.
“George Floyd," they chanted. "Say his name.”