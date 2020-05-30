Protesters take to Baltimore streets Saturday in response to George Floyd’s death

A second protest is taking place in downtown Baltimore on Saturday in response to George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis by a then-police officer.
Demonstrators, most wearing masks, arrived by foot or in cars about 3 p.m. at a parking lot on North Charles Street that was a meeting point for the rally. Music played from a car speaker. The early crowd — well over 100 — was a mix of black, white, women and men. Many demonstrators carried signs or decorated their cars with stickers. Some of the signs read “Justice 4 George” and “Say Their Names.”
In addition to Floyd, the event will also recognize Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police in March in Louisville, Kentucky, and Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed in February while going for a jog in Georgia.
Friday, a couple dozen protesters made their way through downtown, chanting Floyd’s name and “Black Lives Matter.” Demonstrations also took place in Minneapolis, Atlanta and other cities across the nation. Protests throughout the country have been both peaceful and violent, in some cases featuring looting and property damage.
Prosecutors in Minnesota on Friday announced charges against the former officer who pinned Floyd to the ground with a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
In Annapolis, protesters gathered at City Dock and marched to Whitmore Park. Mayor Gavin Buckley and other state officials were among those in attendance.
Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones announced the formation of a bipartisan workgroup of lawmakers who will review police reform and accountability.
“Policing in America is broken,” Jones, a Baltimore County Democrat, said in a statement Saturday. “While we have taken a number of positive steps in Maryland, we can’t be satisfied until every citizen has confidence in their police department.”
The work group will be chaired by Del. Vanessa Atterbeary, a Howard County Democrat. In the announcement, Jones and Atterbeary, who both are black, noted that they are mothers of sons.
“The events around the country this week have underscored that we cannot wait another day,” Atterbeary said. “We need structural reform ideas from the community and law enforcement to fix this problem in a collaborative way.”
Areas of inquiry will include: how police misconduct is investigated, whether there should be statewide standards on police use of force, how body cameras are used, and ways to prosecute crimes committed by police.
The state legislature already has a Commission to Restore Trust in Policing, formed following the revelations of corrupt policing carried out by Baltimore’s Gun Trace Task Force. That commission is set to end its work in 2020.
