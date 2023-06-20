As Baltimore Pride kicks off, organizers seek to build community, draw crowds

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

When Lamar Brooks was growing up in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he yearned to see Black people who looked like him. Brooks, who is gay, hopes this year’s Baltimore Pride offers everything he sought as a young person.

“Growing up, it was difficult as a gay Black man to navigate through my intersections because I didn’t have the visual representation of what it was like growing up from where I’m from,” Brooks said.

When he moved two years ago to Baltimore to attend Morgan State University, the 22-year-old said he experienced culture shock when he saw how the LGBTQ+ community was celebrated.

The representation Brooks hopes to share with others will be on display Saturday in the Baltimore Pride parade.

The annual Baltimore Pride, dating to 1975, draws thousands, making it Maryland’s largest LGBTQ+ event.

While June is Pride month and there have been events nationwide since the start of the month, Baltimore Pride’s events kick off Tuesday.

The week opens with “From Twilight into Sunshine: LGBTQ+ History in Maryland,” a presentation of the community’s history dating to the 1830s. It begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Enoch Pratt Central Library in downtown Baltimore.

Next is The Twerk out Pride Edition, a dance session on Wednesday focused on body positivity for Black women, followed by a Pride and Film Poetry Mixer on Thursday at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum.

One of the week’s biggest events is the parade. The Pride Center of Maryland, which organizes the weeklong Pride celebration, expects 100,000 people this year, double last year’s turnout.

With over 100 organizations participating, Tramour Wilson, senior director for community engagement, advocacy and policy at Pride Center of Maryland, said, “This year’s parade is projected to be the largest parade than we ever had in history.”

Sister Tearyn Upinjustice of the The DC Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence Group waves June 25, 2022, to spectators during the Baltimore Pride Parade on Charles Street. (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

Other highlights include a High Heel Race on Saturday afternoon, the Block Party and Pride in the Park. Rapper Remy Ma will headline the Block Party on Saturday at Charles Street and North Avenue, while singer K Michelle is set to top Pride in the Park on Sunday at Druid Hill Park.

Ursula Franklin, programs manager at Pride Center of Maryland, said the two women were chosen for their displays of resilience.

“These ladies have overcome tremendous obstacles and have maintained their success and notoriety,” Franklin said. “They cover various avenues and they are able to speak to a lot of the things that all of us witness here within the community.”

Remy Ma is a testament to overcoming the odds thrown at her as one of the most prominent female rappers in the history of hip hop. At the height of her career, Remy Ma was incarcerated and sentenced to eight years in prison. After her release, she returned to the rap game and persevered to rebuild her reputation.

Like Remy Ma, K Michelle is all too familiar with pressures as a female musical artist and staying on top. With her career dating back to 2009, K Michelle has tried several different avenues of music including R&B and soul, and plans to release a country album soon.

Brooks, who is an intern at Pride Center of Maryland, hopes the events leave an impact.

“I also want to be able to connect with LGBTQ youth to be able to just mentor, be able to find other kids like me who didn’t have a resource to be able to talk to someone,” Brooks said.

Katie Phipps of Dundalk loves to see young people at Pride celebrations. Phipps brought her 5-year-old daughter, Emma, to the parade last year.

“In some parts of the country, there are still people that are very set in their ways, and they don’t want their children to grow up around it, but to see the amount of families out there supporting and the amount of kids that were on the sideline … supporting this community, it was amazing,” Phipps said.

Although Phipps is a straight cisgender woman, she wants to raise her daughter as an ally. Phipps has friends and relatives who are a part of the community and wants her daughter to love them equally starting at a young age.

“I want her to know that it’s OK to be who you are, to love who you love and to accept everyone. That’s my main goal in life as a single mom,” Phipps said.

The Morgan Stanley float participants walk June 25, 2022, during the Baltimore Pride Parade on Charles Street. (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

In terms of the climate of LGBTQ+ rights in the state of Maryland, Wilson said the community is at ease, comparatively speaking.

Citing Democratic Gov. Wes Moore’s recently signed executive order to protect gender affirming health care in the state, Wilson said, “I feel as a state, we feel more supportive with Wes Moore as governor. However, we still have a long journey ahead of us.”

While the Block Party will be festive, there will also be advocacy.

“We’re going to kind of take the Block Party back and to the original foundation of what Pride started as, as a protest. We’re going to have moments of protests throughout the Block Party as reminders of how much we have overcome as a community,” said Wilson, the chair of Baltimore Pride.

Franklin said the goal is to unite the community.

“It doesn’t matter what color you are, it doesn’t matter what sex you are, how you identify, we are one and that’s what we want people to feel like,” Franklin said.