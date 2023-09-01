State supreme court calls Baltimore Police’s rejection of a public records fee waiver ‘arbitrary and capricious’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Police improperly rejected a nonprofit’s request to waive the cost of producing investigative records that it requested from the agency, the Maryland Supreme Court found this week.

In a first-of-its-kind case, the state’s highest court found unanimously that, before denying the so-called “fee waiver” requested by Open Justice Baltimore, Baltimore Police should have considered whether the requested records would shed light on public controversy and whether a complete denial of the waiver would “exacerbate” any public controversy.

The court, calling the agency’s decision “arbitrary and capricious,” ordered Baltimore Police to reconsider the fee waiver request.

Baltimore Police referred a reporter’s questions to the city law department, which issued a statement through a spokesperson. The statement said that the Supreme Court “only” remanded the matter to BPD to “more fully document” consideration of the factors first articulated in a 2021 appellate opinion, which was issued after BPD’s decision in this case.

The law department added that it believes BPD’s current procedure for analyzing fee waiver requests “meets the documentation requirements described in yesterday’s opinion.”

“We greatly appreciate the new guidance that the Supreme Court has provided to trial courts and requestors, as we believe it will significantly reduce meritless litigation,” the law department said. “As this issue remains in active litigation, we reserve further comment for the appropriate judicial forum.”

At issue in the case are completed internal investigations into officers’ most serious use-of-force cases. Baltimore Police first gave a price for the records of more than $1 million, later reduced to about $245,000.

Open Justice Baltimore, the community organization that sought the records under the Maryland Public Information Act, wrote in 2020 that the records would serve as a step toward trust through transparency. It cited the agency’s history of corruption and violence, pointing to the 2016 U.S. Department of Justice report, the Gun Trace Task Force and police shootings.

“Ongoing secrecy continues suspicion,” wrote Matthew Zernhelt, who represents Open Justice Baltimore.

State law allows records custodians to waive the cost of fulfilling public records requests if the requester cannot afford to pay the fee, or if waiving the fee would be in the “public interest.” Baltimore Police, however, rejected Open Justice’s fee waiver request, providing little justification at the time.

Now, years later, the group will get another chance to secure the records.

“It took four years for us to fight BPD, for them to do what they should have been doing in the first place,” Zernhelt said Friday. “This is not what it should take to get BPD to fulfill their job. When BPD is able to keep misconduct in the shadows, it only harms the community.”

The Supreme Court decision largely knocked down the four-pronged justification for the fee waiver rejection provided by Baltimore Police in court records.

The agency had said that Open Justice Baltimore’s public interest justification was too vague and general; that the records wouldn’t contribute to the public’s understanding because they would be redundant or unclear with redactions; that the community organization could pay or didn’t prove it couldn’t; and that fulfilling the request would be too costly and burdensome for the short-staffed police department.

In response, the Supreme Court found the public interest purpose was apparent, not vague.

It said it was unpersuaded that the information in the investigative files would be redundant, as it would give the public a unique opportunity to “determine for itself” whether police were complying with their own policies. It wasn’t satisfied by the argument that redactions would hinder the public’s understanding without evidence.

And it said the cost to Baltimore Police of producing the records did not alone make the fee waiver rejection “reasonable.”

Rather, the state’s highest court argued, the public interest purpose that would be served in releasing the investigative files sought by Open Justice Baltimore was “plainly apparent.” And, it went on, given existing controversies, police should have weighed whether its complete denial would further a “perception that BPD has something to hide.”

The court stopped shy of ordering Baltimore Police to waive the costs of producing the closed force investigations.

But it urged a “good faith” consideration of the public interest factors at play by Baltimore Police, given the “guidance” provided in the ruling.

Zernhelt told The Baltimore Sun that Open Justice Baltimore hopes the police “honor the spirit and directions of the Supreme Court.”

“Police misconduct must be brought into the light, otherwise, we have seen, the community suffers,” said Zernhelt, calling the decision a win for government transparency. “We will continue to support community members fighting for justice.”

The Supreme Court case, argued in January, drew briefs from the state’s public defenders and some public interest groups expressing concern about the exorbitant fees being charged by police departments for investigative files.

The Baltimore Sun joined one brief from the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. That filing argued public access to records is “essential to democracy” and urged the court to safeguard the public and members of the news media against arbitrary and capricious denials of fee waiver requests.

“Access to public records makes possible powerful reporting that can serve as a catalyst for important public debate and reform,” the brief said.

Records now considered public — under 2021′s “Anton’s Law” that made police misconduct files subject to disclosure — will never be made public if they come “with a price tag in excess of one million dollars,” wrote Deborah Katz Levi, the Maryland Office of Public Defenders’ director of special litigation wrote in another brief.

The public defenders’ office described submitting 57 requests for records of 562 officers, and receiving a cost estimate of $1,716,530.33. It said at the time it had received nine partial files and hundreds of summaries.

Zernhelt, too, described ongoing hurdles to obtaining police records.

Rather than outright denying fee waivers, the department has been granting partial ones, he said — “conveniently” leaving enough of a fee to make access “insurmountable.”

Separately, Open Justice Baltimore has obtained a series of Baltimore Police internal investigations done by its Special Investigations Response Team, which also would be responsible for investigations of serious misconduct. Those investigative files, published online, are described by the groups as “representative of how BPD actually holds themselves accountable.”