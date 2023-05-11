NOTICE

Person shot by Baltimore Police in Southwest Baltimore’s Shipley Hill

Baltimore Police are investigating what the department described as an “officer-involved shooting” in Southwest Baltimore’s Shipley Hill neighborhood.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Catherine Street and Frederick Avenue. The incident is the first police shooting of the year, a police spokesperson said. He declined to provide any additional information.

Mike Mancuso, president of the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police, said in a tweet he has “no report of any injuries to our members.”

This article will be updated.

