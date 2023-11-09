Investigative unit identifies Baltimore Police officers in fatal shooting of Hunter Jessup

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Maryland Attorney General’s unit investigating Tuesday’s fatal shooting of Hunter Jessup has identified the Baltimore Police officers who fired their weapons during the incident in Millhill.

Jessup, 27, had not been previously identified by officials, but family members confirmed his identity to The Baltimore Sun on Tuesday.

The officers were identified on Thursday as William Healy, Brittany Routh, Justin Oliva and Brandon Columbo. Each had at least three years of experience on the police force, according to the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division.

Officials have not said which of the officers struck Jessup or how many shots were fired. Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said at a Tuesday press conference that “multiple” shots were fired.

Worley and the Independent Investigations Division said the officers in the shooting were part of a Southwestern District Action Team, though Thursday’s press release described that each officer was assigned to patrol.

According to police, the Southwest District Action Team was patrolling Brunswick Street in Baltimore’s Millhill neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. They tried to stop a man, later identified as Jessup, because they believed he was armed.

Jessup ran from officers, who chased him on foot. Police say he drew a gun, leading an officer to tackle him onto a set of steps. Jessup then, according to police, pointed his weapon at officers. “Multiple” officers then opened fire, in the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue in Southwest Baltimore.

Worley said police had recovered a handgun with an extended magazine from the scene, but that police were still investigating whether Jessup had fired it at officers. The Independent Investigations Division said in a news release that “ballistic evidence recovered on the scene is consistent with the man having fired his gun.”

Neighbors described Jessup as a “stand-up guy” with a baby on the way. They also questioned whether the police foot chase was necessary. Mike Davis, 28, asked in a Wednesday interview why so many officers couldn’t arrest Jessup without killing him, and suggested police ought not to chase people just to get guns off the street.

“If we got guns on us and we running from you, don’t chase us and shoot us just for all that,” said Davis, who said he heard 10 to 15 shots Tuesday from inside his home. He added that if people know running won’t help, they’re “going to shoot.”

The fatal shooting was recorded on officers’ body cameras, officials have said. The footage is expected to be released publicly in coming days.

Reporter Cassidy Jensen contributed to this article.