Jury acquits Baltimore Police sergeant accused of pulling handgun on bartender of all charges

A Baltimore jury on Thursday acquitted a Baltimore Police sergeant accused of pulling a gun on a bartender in West Baltimore, amid conflicting accounts of the March incident from bar staff.

Police arrested Sgt. Larry Worsley on March 5, accusing him of pulling out his handgun and racking the slide when a bartender asked him to pay his bill, before then dragging a different woman away by her hair with the gun in his hand. The 20-year Baltimore Police officer was charged with counts of first- and second-degree assault, along with firearms and theft offenses.

Worsley, in a three-day trial this week in Baltimore Circuit Court, denied the allegations. He testified on the witness stand that he had given his bank card to bar employees, that he accidentally revealed his firearm to the bartender while his satchel was open to pay her and that the two had no subsequent interaction.

Asked about the alleged confrontation with the bartender, Worsley testified: “That never happened. That is inaccurate.”

The jury, seated Monday, deliberated for about one hour Thursday, before finding Worsley not guilty of all criminal charges.

Peter O’Neill, Worsley’s attorney, said after the verdict that he and his client were incredibly relieved and believed the verdict was “just” and consistent with evidence. He said it had been a “grueling” and “depressing” six months for his client, who was detained in Howard County prior to trial. O’Neill said he expected he would be released.

Worsley joined Baltimore Police in 2003. He was most recently assigned to juvenile booking, according to the department.

The state’s case against the police veteran rested in large part on the testimony of the bartender. Steve Trostle, the prosecutor, who heads the State’s Attorney’s Office’s Public Trust and Police Integrity Unit, told the jury it would come down to “credibility.”

The bartender was clearly reluctant to testify and was compelled by the state to come to court. She repeatedly asked from the stand if she could go home, and at the start of trial, Trostle told the jury he wasn’t sure she would appear.

During combatitive testimony, she described that she followed Worsley out of the bar because she was under the impression he’d left without paying his tab and she would have to cover his bill if he did. When she went outside, she said, he pulled a gun out of his bag and “pointed it at me.”

“I’m saying to myself, ‘Really? Did that just happen? Is this a joke?’” she said.

During questioning by O’Neill, the bartender said testifying was stressful and repeated she didn’t want to be in court.

A series of witnesses called by the defense said they did not see that interaction take place. They included the bar’s then-owner, the man who now owns the building and a bar patron.

Many of them said Worsley did not appear intoxicated by alcohol in the bar, though police officers who responded to the scene after the bar owner called 911, reporting an armed person, said they smelled alcohol on Worsley’s breath. One said he seemed “in a fog” and was slurring his words.

That officer, Louis Rinaldo, recovered Worsley’s firearm from his satchel, which he said was unzipped. The firearm was Worsley’s department-issued Glock 22.

Baltimore Police policies bar officers from carrying a firearm “when they are under the influence of an impairing substance or alcohol.” That policy was discussed during trial, but any violation of police policy would be addressed in an internal police disciplinary case, not a criminal court case.

Worsley testified Wednesday that on March 5, a Sunday, he and his friend made plans to get together. It was the anniversary of his father’s death. The two went to the house of a Worsley family members in East Baltimore, he said. On their way back to Worsley’s house, the two stopped at a bar along Pennsylvania Avenue called Tequila Sunset.

Worsley said he would visit the bar’s owner when he patrolled the area for work and wanted to stop in and see her.

While there, he bought a double shot of cognac for himself and a drink for his friend, and learned that the prior bar owner had died. His friend was on the dance floor while Worsley spoke with the new owner. His friend fell while dancing and Worsley helped her up, he testified; the two made their way out shortly afterward, before finishing their drinks.

Worsley told the jury he had given his bank card to bar staff and was under the impression he had paid his tab. The bartender and bar owner disagreed on whether that was the case. The owner testified she had his bank card at the bar in the days following the incident and it had to be picked up later.

Worsley’s friend testified they were followed out of the bar by an employee, who talked with them about the bill, but that she didn’t see a firearm produced. She said she learned about Worsley’s charges on the news and didn’t think any of them pertained to her.

When Worsley and his friend left, following the alleged confrontation, Worsley’s friend drove away in her car and left him behind. Worsley told the jury he decided to walk about 20 minutes home. He was arrested on foot nearby.

The state dismissed one assault charge prior to the jury’s deliberation. The charge related to allegations made by a third woman, who was interviewed by police once then never reached again. She did not appear in court.

In closing arguments, O’Neill called the bartender’s testimony “a spectacle,” and described her as “out of control” and not credible. O’Neill called it “frightening” that a single witness could cause such “devastation” in Worsley’s life.

Trostle, meanwhile, said it was logical the bartender would feel attacked and, after this alleged attack, logical she would be frustrated at being compelled to appear by the state, and logical she would be reluctant to testify, given Baltimore’s “culture” of retaliation. He stressed that the jury’s decision should be based on the quality, not the quantity, of evidence and witnesses.

Worsley was previously charged in 2018 with a drunken driving offense following a crash. He was acquitted by a Baltimore District judge who found fault with officers pulling him over a second time when they realized he was a police officer.