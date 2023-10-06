Two Baltimore police officers acquitted by city judges in separate assault, misconduct cases

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Two Baltimore Police officers accused of unrelated assault and handgun crimes have been acquitted at separate trials of all charges against them.

In separate indictments, prosecutors in April charged officers Kevin Hilton and Unique Sheppard with committing crimes while on duty.

City judges found Hilton and Sheppard not guilty in separate trials over the last two weeks.

Hilton had been charged with second-degree assault and misconduct in office stemming from a May 25, 2022 arrest in Southwest Baltimore. Prosecutors said Hilton shoved a man, who police were arresting on two warrants, into the back seat of a patrol car despite his request to be transported in a more spacious vehicle because of an alleged knee replacement.

Circuit Judge Jennifer Schiffer acquitted Hilton on Friday, after about half a day of testimony presented by the prosecution. Hilton chose to have a judge, rather than a jury, decide his case.

Hilton’s attorney, Chaz Ball, said the officer appreciated “Schiffer’s thorough evaluation of the evidence and application of the law.”

Ball added that the prosecution failed to meet its burden of proof in Hilton’s case.

“Given the information he had been presented with at the time, that the suspect was repeatedly lying about various subjects in an attempt to prevent or delay his arrest, Officer Hilton’s actions were not objectively unreasonable,” Ball said in a statement provided to The Baltimore Sun.

In his own statement, Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates backed the work of the prosecutors on his office’s Public Trust and Police Integrity Bureau.

“Our office collectively found this officer’s actions to be shocking and offensive,” Bates said. “We have complete confidence that the assigned ASA presented a solid case supported by the evidence. While we disagree with the Judge’s findings, we respect her ruling. Historically, cases like this were not charged. We stand committed to independently reviewing these cases involving alleged misconduct by police officers.”

In Sheppard’s case, prosecutors said she left her post March 20 without telling a supervisor, before calling 911 and reporting she’d been involved in a car collision in Southwest Baltimore’s Carrollton Ridge neighborhood.

Officers responding to the crash found what they suspected to be cannabis in Sheppard’s vehicle and noticed she was carrying a loaded handgun, despite not having a permit to do so while her police powers were suspended — as they had been at the time, her indictment alleged. She was charged with wearing, carrying or transporting a handgun, misconduct in office and conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Ball moved to throw out evidence relating to the handgun and marijuana.

Circuit Judge Lawrence Daniels tossed that evidence on Aug. 31, leading prosecutors to drop the handgun and evidence tampering charges and move forward solely on misconduct.

Like Hilton, Sheppard elected to have a judge decide her case. On Sept. 29, Daniels found her not guilty.

Ball applauded both legal rulings by Daniels.

“Though I understand the good faith intent of the officers at the scene, both the search of Ms. Sheppard’s car and person were unconstitutional. And the remaining theory simply did not rise to the level of criminal misconduct,” Ball said in a statement to The Sun, adding that Sheppard was “grateful for the opportunity” to move on.

A spokesman for Bates, James Bentley, defended the office’s prosecution of Sheppard.

“We are confident that our Public Trust and Police Integrity Unit appropriately charged this case and presented compelling evidence in court,” Bentley said. “While we disagree with the Judge’s findings, we must respect the ruling and the judicial process.”

The state’s attorney’s office declined to say in time for publication what the verdicts would mean for Hilton’s and Sheppard’s potential inclusion on the office’s “Do Not Call” list ― an inventory of officers with credibility issues who prosecutors are prohibited from calling as witnesses. Despite being charged with crimes, neither officer was on the list.

Hilton was hired in 2019, while Sheppard joined the force in 2020.

Bates said the verdicts would not “dissuade us from charging similar cases moving forward as we continue to do the work to rebuild trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.”