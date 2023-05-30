Woman knocked unconscious by Baltimore Police officer in 2020 sues city, claiming assault and battery

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Police release a video compilation from officer body-worn camera of an officer punching a woman after she struck another officer.

A woman who in 2020 was struck from behind by a Baltimore Police officer and knocked unconscious has filed a federal lawsuit against the city and the officer, claiming assault and battery.

The altercation, which was captured on video and circulated on social media, took place during downtown Baltimore’s protests over the Minneapolis Police killing of George Floyd. Local protesters criticized the Baltimore officer’s actions at the time and some called for him to be charged and fired.

The lawsuit filed Thursday states the woman, Sharnesha Street, was experiencing a mental health crisis leading up to the altercation, during which she twice struck a sergeant before an officer hit her from behind. The suit alleges assault and battery by the officer, along with negligence by the city, and seeks both punitive and compensatory damages.

In video of the incident, Street can be seen shouting at a police sergeant, who grabs her arm. She strikes him in the face, which prompts an officer to try to hold both of her arms. She then hits the first sergeant a second time.

From behind, the officer who tried to hold her arms then swings at her, striking her face. She collapses to the ground and appears to hit her head.

The officer who struck Street was previously identified as Terry Love Jr. He is listed as a defendant in the federal lawsuit. Baltimore Police have not responded to a Friday email seeking his current status with the department and the outcome of the department’s administrative investigation into the incident. Prosecutors said within days of the incident that Love would not face criminal charges.

The sergeant who was twice struck by Street, Sgt. Greig Higley, is not named as a defendant.

Street was arrested and, according to her lawsuit, received a probation before judgment.

Then-Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young called the video footage “deeply disturbing” at the time, adding that the woman “should have been placed under arrest and not assaulted.”

“Our system of justice does not involve the concept of an ‘eye for an eye,’” Young said.

In her lawsuit, Street’s attorneys say she was experiencing a “medically diagnosed bout of insanity” as she was driving toward an intersection blocked off by the two police officers. She tried to go around them, but they drew their firearms and ordered her to get out of her vehicle.

Street sat down on the ground, the complaint said, until Higley approached. She then stood and began to scream that she felt threatened. Higley then tried to place her under arrest, according to the lawsuit, and she pulled away, screaming she didn’t want to be touched. She slapped him when he grabbed one of her arms, it said.

Love, who saw her slap Higley, “suddenly and without warning” struck her from behind “with a closed fist,” the lawsuit said.

“Defendant Love violently and without restraint struck the Plaintiff in the mouth, knocking her unconscious and causing her to strike her head and body on the pavement,” the lawsuit said.

The complaint calls the physical force from Love “clearly excessive in light of the circumstances.” It also states that Street sustained “severe head injuries,” incurring medical expenses and causing her pain and suffering.

The police department said in May 2020 that Street was taken to an area hospital “for an emergency petition” following the altercation. In Maryland, a police officer can petition for an emergency evaluation of an individual if they have reason to believe the person has a mental disorder and presents a danger to themselves or others.

Then-State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s office said that June that Love had the legal right to defend his fellow officer, but stressed the officer “could have used alternatives” to apprehend her and called for an internal review by police.

“Deciding not to charge because the conduct was within what the law allows does not mean that we endorse the Involved Officer’s conduct,” Mosby’s office said. “BPD should train officers to exercise restraint in every situation, even those where Maryland law allows less restraint than we would prefer to see.”