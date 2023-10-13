Police announce arrest, issue warrant for shooting that wounded 5 at Morgan State in Baltimore

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Police on Friday announced the arrest of one teen and an arrest warrant for a second teen in connection with the shooting on Morgan State University’s campus on Oct. 3 that wounded five young people.

A 17-year-old was arrested in Washington, D.C. on Thursday “without incident” and will be charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, according to a police news release.

The second teen, Jovan Williams, who is 18, is wanted in connection with the shooting. Police say he is considered “armed and dangerous,” and ask anyone who comes in contact with him to call 911.

Baltimore Police said last week they believed there were two shooters behind the incident. Officials said the shooting was thought to have stemmed from a dispute between two groups; none of the five shooting victims were said to be intended targets. Police asked the public for help identifying the suspects and released several images from surveillance footage.

“We will not rest until Williams is in custody,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in a Friday’s news release. “While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the victims, the Morgan community and our city.”

The Oct. 3 shooting disrupted the university’s annual homecoming week celebrations. University President David Wilson canceled the remaining events the day after the shooting, calling it the “very first time in Morgan’s history” such changes were made. He has also proposed building a $6.4 million “security barrier” to encircle the vast majority of the Northeast Baltimore campus.

The shooting victims ranged in age from 18 to 22 and included four Morgan State students. All have been released from the hospital.

The shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. on the Tuesday of Morgan State University’s homecoming week, near Thurgood Marshall Hall. The building is one of six on-campus residential facilities and has a first-floor dining hall. That evening, the school held its homecoming court ritual, the coronation of Mister and Miss Morgan State.

Some students from the historically Black university, Maryland’s largest, described mass confusion the night of the shooting, and slammed the school’s campus alert system and security infrastructure.

In a letter written to students and faculty, Wilson added that neither of the two suspects are Morgan students or “have a connection” to the school.

He added that the investigation is ongoing and, if it reveals a student or staff member is involved, “there will be consequences.”

Baltimore Sun reporter Alex Mann contributed to this article, which will be updated.