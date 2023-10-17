Former Baltimore Gun Trace Task Force detective Daniel Hersl has terminal cancer, seeks release from federal prison

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Former Baltimore Police detective Daniel Hersl, notorious for his brutality, is asking a judge to let him leave federal prison early after Hersl received a terminal cancer diagnosis, according to new court filings.

Hersl, 53, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in February that has metastasized to his lymph nodes, liver and lungs, with the prison doctor giving him less than 18 months to live, according to an emergency motion for compassionate release filed Tuesday.

A former member of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force, Hersl was known in Baltimore neighborhoods as a particularly brutal police officer who would violently assault or demean the people he was arresting or interacting with. In one instance, Hersl broke a woman’s arm. In another, he poured a beer on a woman and then hit her in the face with a bottle.

His bad behavior was known to his superiors and fellow cops, and at one point a departmental memo identified Hersl as one of the officers “most likely to experience a negative interaction with the public based on [his] history,” according to a U.S. Department of Justice report examining the roots of the Gun Trace Task Force scandal.

A jury found Hersl guilty on racketeering charges in 2018, finding that he had used his authority as a city police officer to steal thousands of dollars from residents. Originally sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment, Hersl was slated to be released from prison in 2031, according to his latest court filing.

Scott Moose, the medical officer at the U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield, Missouri, wrote in a form that Hersl “appears eligible for compassionate release” considering his terminal diagnosis. Any future treatment would be palliative and only marginally life extending, Moose wrote.

If released, Hersl plans to live with his family while under the supervision of probation officers. Hersl’s attorney wrote that his client hopes to spend the final months of his life with his 16-year-old son, with whom Hersl has regularly exchanged letters since being incarcerated in Missouri.

Hersl’s lawyer asked a judge to give the U.S. Attorney’s Office five days to respond to the compassionate release request. There is not currently a prosecutor assigned to Hersl’s case — the original prosecutors, Leo Wise and Derek Hines, have since left the office and notably are part of the team prosecuting President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.