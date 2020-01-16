A Baltimore police cruiser collided with a taxi cab in downtown Baltimore Thursday afternoon.
Police spokeswoman detective Nicole Monroe said officers were called to the intersection of Interstate 83 and Fayette Street, right before President Street becomes Interstate 83, at 1:25 p.m. for a report of a crash.
A police cruiser had collided with a taxi cab with three people inside, Monroe said, although no one was seriously injured.
She added “a few people were taken to the hospital as a precaution.”
She said the crash is currently being investigated.