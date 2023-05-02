Fired Baltimore Police fiscal chief given probation, ordered to pay restitution for COVID-19 fraud

A federal judge sentenced the former Baltimore Police fiscal chief, who was a person of interest in a homicide case when he was hired for the job, to three years supervised probation for COVID-19 fraud.

Dana Hayes Jr., who served as the police department’s chief of fiscal services for a week before being fired, pleaded guilty in December to one charge of wire fraud and was ordered last month to repay more than $50,000 to the federal government, according to court records. Additionally, the judge ordered Hayes to serve four weekends of jail time and submit to electronic monitoring for six months.

A grand jury indicted Hayes, 38, in June on five counts of wire fraud, two counts of money laundering and one count of aggravated identity theft. Prosecutors accused him of a fraud scheme to “unjustly enrich himself” through federal funds for small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hayes received $15,000 from the Small Business Administration and loans of $12,500 and $22,536 through the Paycheck Protection Program. He transferred $35,000 to his personal savings account, the indictment said.

The federal indictment states Hayes incorporated a company, D&L Investment Properties, in 2015 and listed himself and his mother as 50% co-owners. In a stipulation of facts addended to his plea agreement, Hayes conceded that his company never had any employees and that he filed fraudulent tax forms suggesting his company had paid wages when it did not.

In a previous interview with The Baltimore Sun, Hayes said his stepfather, Ricky Jones, worked for D&L Investment Properties. Jones was shot multiple times July 26, 2020, in Northwest Baltimore.

Hayes started work with the Baltimore Police Department April 11, 2022 and was fired April 19. A detective led him out of the office in handcuffs.

Later that day Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced that he fired Hayes because a background check failed to turn up an old gun charge and he was a “person of interest” in the investigation into Jones’ murder. Neither Hayes nor anyone else has been charged in connection to that case.

The gun charge was legally expunged from his record and was supposed to be shielded from public view under Maryland law.

In Hayes’ termination letter, which he provided to The Sun, human resources officials wrote that a “subsequent review” of his background uncovered “derogatory information” that would prevent him from being hired. In an internal police memo, Harrison said he fired Hayes because of his “failure of disclosing information” related to his background.

Hayes said in April 2022 that police tried for more than a year to connect him to his stepfather’s killing. Hayes also said he told police on several occasions he did not kill his stepfather, but that he believed police were investigating him because he was the last person to talk to Jones.

“What motive would I have?” he said then. “He never did anything to harm my mother. He never did anything to make us feel unsafe.”

A police department spokesperson did not return a request for comment Tuesday as to whether Hayes is still considered a person of interest.

At around 5 a.m. on Feb. 24, 2022, city detectives executed a search warrant at Hayes’ apartment in relation to the homicide investigation, rousting him from bed and leaving him handcuffed in the parking lot, he said. Detectives seized cellphones and a car-tracking device from his home, but left a handgun he had. Hayes told The Sun he was using the tracker on his girlfriend’s car, which is illegal. The search and seizure came after he had applied to join the police department, according to court records.