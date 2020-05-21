Baltimore Police officer to perform on ‘Ultimate Tag’ TV show tonight

A Baltimore Police officer from the Southeast District who once made local headlines after he was recorded chasing down a suspected car thief on foot will appear on Fox’s new TV show “Ultimate Tag” on Wednesday at 9 p.m.
The police department posted earlier in the day on Facebook that Officer Gregory Parker will appear on the show, which sees contestants try to navigate an obstacle course while avoiding pursuers.
Parker gained some attention for his running ability in 2018 when he chased down a suspected car thief who’d bailed from a reported stolen vehicle in Baltimore.
“Ultimate Tag” is hosted by NFL players and brothers, J.J., J.T. and Derek Watt.