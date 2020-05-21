xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Baltimore Police officer to perform on ‘Ultimate Tag’ TV show tonight

Phil Davis
By
Baltimore Sun
May 20, 2020 9:03 PM
Baltimore Police Officer Gregory Parker will appear tonight on FOX's "Ultimate Tag."
Baltimore Police Officer Gregory Parker will appear tonight on FOX's "Ultimate Tag."(Baltimore Police Department)

A Baltimore Police officer from the Southeast District who once made local headlines after he was recorded chasing down a suspected car thief on foot will appear on Fox’s new TV show “Ultimate Tag” on Wednesday at 9 p.m.

The police department posted earlier in the day on Facebook that Officer Gregory Parker will appear on the show, which sees contestants try to navigate an obstacle course while avoiding pursuers.

Advertisement

Parker gained some attention for his running ability in 2018 when he chased down a suspected car thief who’d bailed from a reported stolen vehicle in Baltimore.

“Ultimate Tag” is hosted by NFL players and brothers, J.J., J.T. and Derek Watt.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement