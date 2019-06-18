Motorcyclist dies after colliding with MTA bus in Baltimore

Baltimore police say a motorcyclist died after a collision with a Maryland Transit Authority bus early Tuesday night in the Carroll-Camden Industrial Area neighborhood in the Southern District.

The department wrote on Facebook that the motorcyclist was traveling northbound in the 1300 block of S. Monroe St. around 6:20 p.m. when the motorcycle collided with the MTA bus.

The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene while the bus driver was not injured, police said.

No passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash, the department added.

The 1300 block of S. Monroe St. will be temporarily closed as officers with MTA Police Department and Baltimore Police Crash Team investigate the scene.

pdavis@baltsun.com

twitter.com/PDavis_LLC