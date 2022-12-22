Man believed to be homeless burns to death in Mount Vernon, Baltimore Police say

A man who was on fire died Thursday morning in central Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood, Baltimore Police said.

Officers were called around 2:40 a.m. to the 400 block of Guilford Avenue for a report of a person on fire. Witnesses told police they heard a person in distress and covered the man in blankets in an effort to put out the flames until fire personnel arrived.

Advertisement

The man, who police believe was homeless, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Medical Examiner is determining the man’s identity and cause of death.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death as questionable.